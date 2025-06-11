5 InfoComm Debuts You Should Go See Right Now

Today is the day. InfoComm 2025 finally opens its doors. Before you rush the show floor, get caught up with everything you'll want to see. AV Network is live in Orlando, bringing you product news all the way through the final day on June 13.

[New Products and InfoComm Insights]

Today, check out Adamson, ENCO, HDBaseT, HARMAN, and LG.

Adamson Is Expanding Its Ecosystem with New Amplifier

Building on the momentum of its 40th anniversary last year, Adamson will unveil its new XG Integration Amplifiers, alongside highlighting its VGt and VGs intelligent speakers from the flagship Vergence Group and the FletcherMachine spatial engine at booth 6071.

XG Integration Amplifiers represent a major leap forward in power, integration, and system intelligence for Adamson. Designed with real-world AV installations in mind, the XG line delivers up to 16 KW in a compact 2RU form factor, whilst combining native Milan-AVB for audio and control over a single cable, DSP and integrated protection and monitoring, all in a convenient rack-mounted solution. Available in 1RU and 2RU models and 4 and 8 channel configurations, the new XG Integration Amplifiers mark a milestone by enabling end-to-end Adamson system interoperability for a larger portion of Adamson’s product offering. Fully engineered and manufactured in North America and USMCA-compliant, the XG Integration Amplifiers reflect Adamson’s strengthened commitment to local production and long-term manufacturing control.

By internalizing key manufacturing stages, the company has reduced its dependence on third-party components, improved quality control and restored certainty in a frequently volatile global supply chain.

ENCO Unveils AIM for Automated AI Voice Announcing

New for InfoComm, ENCO has combined its AI speech synthesis and generative AI tools with its award-winning automatic captioning and translation products to create an updated version of its AIM announcing and messaging platform, debuting at booth 2870. Designed for public address and digital signage applications, ENCO’s newly enhanced AIM platform brings a comprehensive, multilingual ecosystem to venues, transportation centers, malls, academic or corporate campuses, medical facilities, and anywhere a diverse set of accessible, efficient, automated voice and visual messages are needed.

AIM’s technology rests at the front-end of messaging and announcing, and can perform a variety of functions simultaneously. For example, it can create a variety of AI voiced announcements from text entered by venue staff (or automated data sources), or can convert human-voiced announcements into other languages and other synthetic voices. AIM can also generate multilingual text for digital signage. Most impressively, it can achieve all of the above under automation and in near real-time.

From there, traditional audiovisual file playback and routing systems can deliver the proper synthetic voices to the correct zones based on space utilization and languages spoken. AIM can simultaneously route through the text content, and translate as needed, to the correct digital signage displays in the facility. For facilities lacking a live file-based multi-channel automatic playout system, ENCO’s Digital Audio Delivery (DAD) product can manage that with ease.

HDBaseT Alliance to Showcase USB-C Innovations

Visitors to booth 1960 will experience first-hand how HDBaseT connectivity, made possible by Valens Semiconductor technology is streamlining videoconferencing’s most advanced systems of any size and room configuration, from small huddle spaces to enterprise boardrooms to large auditoriums.

Valens High Performance Connectivity Zone will feature the technologies enabling next generation videoconferencing, all at the highest resolutions with zero latency, seamless connectivity, and user-friendly deployment.

In the spirit of Orlando’s theme park attractions, Valens’ VA7000 chipsets will also be showcased in the booth’s 360-degree Surround View Experience, an AI-enhanced multi-camera immersive look into the future of in-person entertainment. Additionally, booth visitors will be treated to all-new wonders in plug-and-play AV from co-exhibiting Alliance members Acroname, CYP (Cypress Technology), ReThink AV, and TEKVOX. Each will provide demonstrations of its latest HDBaseT solutions tailored to hybrid work and learning, with special attention to the rapidly growing adoption of the USB Type-C interface.

HARMAN Professional Debuts Crown ComTech D Series

Visitors the the HARMAN booth will see the latest innovation from Crown. The Crown ComTech D Series is a new line of power sharing amplifiers designed to meet the changing demands of diverse, installed audio applications. With Dante inputs and outputs, built-in DSP, Lo-Z/Hi-Z switching, and a simple to use web configuration interface, the ComTech D Series sets the benchmark for intelligent performance in compact, installation-friendly designs.

Available in 2, 4, and 8-channel configurations, each model can deliver 125W per channel of legendary Crown amplification when all channels are driven equally. Power sharing enables individual output channels to scale up or down in power, distributing the total output power of the amplifier to meet the needs of the attached speakers for unparalleled flexibility.

Built-in DSP allows outputs to be tuned specifically for every application and provides the ability to create custom speaker tunings. Factory JBL SpeakerTunings for select JBL models, including Control 400 Series ceiling speakers, are included to simplify the optimization of an all-HARMAN solution.

‘Connect, Innovate, and Elevate’ with LG

At booth 4142, LG Electronics USA is taking a dynamic new approach that combines immersive product demonstrations, partner-driven integrations, and meeting-focused consultations. Anchored by its latest commercial display technologies, LG’s booth is being transformed into a consultative meeting hub that invites partners and customers alike to “Connect, Innovate and Elevate with LG.”

This customer-focused show strategy has led to the creation of a meeting-centric InfoComm booth experience that is complemented by a selection of featured key products and solutions. In addition to the LG 75-inch CreateBoard, showcased products include the 136-inch LG MAGNIT AM Micro LED, 105-inch 21:9 Ultra Stretch signage optimized for business environments, 55-inch Transparent OLED, 55-inch UH5N Series with gram notebook, LG Business Cloud solutions, 37-inch Ultra Stretch, and 27-inch Kiosk displays.

A highlight in LG’s InfoComm booth is a unique 30-inch transparent OLED display with a synthetic human interface that LG showcases in collaboration with Invisible Arts, an AI pioneer that specializes in advanced AI-driven training, simulation, and immersive technology solutions for defense, healthcare, and enterprise applications. The company develops cognitive infrastructure and adaptive synthetic humans, leveraging AI, machine learning, and human-synthetic interactions to enhance customer engagement, decision-making, skills training, and operational readiness. The display is designed to act as a customer service agent, digital concierge, or virtual assistant – helping to reduce the operational challenges faced by many commercial customers while improving consumer satisfaction through interactions with a synthetic human that delivers the warmth and intuitiveness of human conversation, while maintaining the efficiency of AI.