InfoComm 2022 Impulses: VITEC

Today, meet Bryan Reksten, vice president of marketing at VITEC.

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Bryan Reksten: InfoComm is always inspiring but particularly so this year because of the ability to finally reconnect in person with Pro-AV customers and partners—something we have all learned to not take for granted. The application of “business” video has changed tremendously over the last two years and getting to speak with customers and partners with different workflow requirements really encourages VITEC to continue innovating on our IPTV platform to meet their evolving needs.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

BR: We expect there will be two topics that will be on the minds of our partners. First, the explosion of video on enterprise networks as organizations rely on video for communication and hybrid work arrangements like never before. IPTV solutions need to be efficient, reliable, and scalable as organizations adjust to new workflows. Second, the need for clear, dynamic communication on the IPTV platform will see the deployment of digital signage on networks like never before. From employee communication to customer engagement, an IPTV platform must be flexible to meet a broad set of requirements.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

BR: VITEC is a leading provider of IPTV, streaming video, and digital signage solutions with a broad range of deployments around the world. We recognize that each deployment is unique, but the core strength of our solution is that it is flexible, reliable, and scalable to be tailored for any environment. VITEC wants to empower our partners to confidently integrate our IPTV platform into their AV solution so that end users have a complete, end-to-end AV solution that is state of the art.

Why should businesses invest in digital signage systems for their campuses or office buildings?

BR: The acceleration of change in workplace environments has been significant over the last two years. Traditional norms have given way to hybrid remote office plans. Both employer and worker expectations have evolved. To everyone’s benefit, employees no longer need to be in a structured environment to work effectively. That presents a challenge to management and administrators as they look for ways to maintain communication and culture. IPTV platforms, with integrated signage, provide a visual and dynamic way to engage employees and visitors. Digital signage can be customized to send specific messages to certain areas or employee groups, but also can be used to quickly communicate “all hands” or emergency messaging across all displays on the network. As regulations are shifting and employee opportunities are changing, digital signage is a valuable resource for organizations to stay connected with their employees and customers.