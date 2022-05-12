InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Absen

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

Today, meet Absen marketing coordinator, Jason Polk.

Jason Polk (Image credit: Absen)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Jason Polk: InfoComm inspires us because it allows us to showcase the creativity and functionality of LED as well as showcase the products from Absen. With InfoComm being back in Las Vegas, we are expecting a huge turnout and everyone seeing each other in Las Vegas once again [for the first time] in over a couple of years.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

JP: Virtual studios will continue to be the hot trend in Pro Av. We expect to see many virtual studio displays at InfoComm.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

JP: Our vision statement is to make the world shine more and that includes inspiring the end users to enhance the ambiance of their installations through our LED solutions. Our solutions are found in a myriad of uses including houses of worship, corporate, control rooms, education, and many more.

What is a recent development in display technology that would be of interest to integrators?

JP: New technologies like Micro LED are driving that movement and are going to bring us higher resolution in a smaller form factor. Other new technologies, like flip-chip technology will bring high brightness and high contrast with a wide-viewing angle in a form that protects the pixels from the type of damage that they can sustain today. These new technologies are more efficient in terms of power consumption and heat dissipation adding the element of sustainable design to the solutions.