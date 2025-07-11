Here's How a Rugby Stadium Still Immerses Fans Aurally with Hearing Loss

Stadium Taranaki—Plymouth, New Zealand's home to rugby—has undergone a major redevelopment project to futureproof its facilities. Part of that was the installation of Auri by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, powered by Auracast. A regional venue dedicated to sports and entertainment, now enables inclusion and accessibility for all visitors.

With upgraded West and East stands, improved seismic resilience, and scalable facilities, the redevelopment wasn’t just structural—it was also about experience. A key priority for the stadium and its community stakeholders was to ensure that fans with hearing loss could enjoy the same immersive experience as everyone else.

The original plan involved deploying a traditional hearing loop system, which has long been a reliable solution for direct audio access. However, as the East Stand was added to the scope and the complexity of the infrastructure increased, the practicality of installing a loop system became a challenge. With multiple zones, large spaces and a need for flexible coverage, the team sought a future-focused alternative that could deliver equal access—without introducing technical or architectural constraints.

New Zealand integration firm, Provision Technologies, partnered with Jands—a distributor of audio, video, lighting, and broadcasting technologies throughout Australia and New Zealand—to evaluate and model various assistive listening options for the East Stand, causeway, and event space. As the project evolved, so did the available technology. Jands introduced the client to Auri which is built around Auracast broadcasting.



Auri allowed the venue to deliver the same direct audio experience as a hearing loop—without the complexity of under-floor cabling or amplifier arrays. Instead, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy to broadcast clear, low-latency audio to users’ own Auracast-enabled hearing aids, earbuds, smartphones or dedicated receivers.

(Image credit: Listen Technologies | Ampetronic)

The final system installed at Stadium Taranaki comprises four Dante-enabled Auri transmitters—two covering the East Stand with more than 12,000 square feet (1,200 square meters) of coverage, one serving the causeway, and another dedicated to the event space. In addition, 32 Auri receivers were supplied for the venue to offer on demand to visitors who require them. This project represents one of the first Auracast stadium installations in Australasia and marks a significant milestone in the deployment of accessible technology in public venues.

Unlike traditional assistive listening systems, which often rely on proprietary equipment and are confined to specific locations, Auracast is designed to work with all Auracast-compatible devices , expanding access to those who use hearing aids, earbuds, smartphones, or AirPods.

Delivering this groundbreaking assistive listening solution was a true team effort, grounded in shared values around inclusion, innovation, and excellence in execution.



“Provision excelled at meeting the client's needs and ensuring that they made an informed decision regarding the system to be used,” said Justin Marechal, account development manager at Jands NZ. “By collaborating closely, we presented all available options and delivered a system that enables everyone to share in the excitement of live events—without limitations. It was a privilege to be on site with Provision during commissioning and testing with the IQP, and to witness this successful and inclusive outcome.”



“This project was a perfect blend of innovation and collaboration,” added Dylan Torr, AV sales consultant at Provision Technologies. “By prioritizing accessibility from the start, we didn’t just upgrade a stadium—we redefined what it means to create an inclusive experience for every fan.”