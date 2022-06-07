Guntermann & Drunck GmbH's Roadmap to IC22

AVT Question: Please share your company's philosophy, vision, and product roadmap heading into InfoComm 2022. [June 2022]

Thought Leader: Jessica Lange, Marketing Director at Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) (opens in new tab)

For more than 35 years, we have developed our expertise as a KVM manufacturer and are looking forward to showcasing our latest KVM solutions at InfoComm 2022. We use our experience to create the best possible working conditions for control room staff and technicians, which we achieve with our broad, interoperable KVM portfolio. KVM makes it possible to operate multiple physically separated computers from different workstations, thus optimizing the IT infrastructure. Therefore, we place great value on ensuring that users can always rely on the technology running in the background and that focused and intuitive work is possible in control rooms. At InfoComm, visitors will be able to see the latest product highlights from G&D in real-world applications and experience the usability of the products.

"We use our experience to create the best possible working conditions for control room staff and technicians, which we achieve with our broad, interoperable KVM portfolio." —Jessica Lange, Marketing Director at Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D)

The new, high-performance KVM-over-IP extender VisionXS utilizes standard Ethernet networks with up to 10-Gbit bandwidth and therefore requires much less compression at higher display resolutions. G&D's proprietary lossless video compression bluedec transmits pixel-perfect resolutions up to 4K60 and improves the user experience. As a special highlight, the integrated IP-MUX function lets a console device manage multiple target IP addresses from up to 20 computer sources without additional hardware. For simpler applications, the on-screen display can be used to switch between different sources.

To enable employees in control rooms to keep an eye on all content, various screens can be displayed on one large monitor. Particularly exciting for this purpose is the PersonalWorkplace-Controller, a multi-viewing tool that allows up to 26 video sources to be displayed and operated on a single screen depending on the application. AV professionals benefit from a flexible layout, with image quality up to 4K60. The PWC optimizes workflows, where multiple signals need to be monitored. Combining a KVM system with the PWC ensures secure, high-performance, and flexible access to all relevant computer systems. It is also possible to use the PersonalWorkplace-Controller to display the sources on a large video wall.

InfoComm (opens in new tab) Booth: W1255

Roadmaps to IC22: InfoComm 2022 Exhibitors Share Insider's Perspective

Check out the more than 50 Roadmaps here! (opens in new tab)

56 AV/IT Company Roadmaps 2022

>> 22Miles Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Absen Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AMX Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ATEN Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> AtlasIED Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Atlona Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Auton Motorized Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Avnu Alliance Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barix Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Barco Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BenQ America Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Biamp Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Black Box Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BlueJeans by Verizon Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> BrightSign Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> C2G Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Chief Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ClearOne Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Crestron Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Daktronics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Datapath Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> EPOS Audio Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Hall Technologies Roadmap 2022

>> IHSE USA Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Intel Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Just Add Power Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Kramer Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Legrand|AV Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Listen Technologies Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Logitech Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> LynTec Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Macnica Roadmap 2022

>> Matrox Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Meyer Sound Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> NETGEAR Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Nureva Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Optoma Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Planar Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Poly Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Prysm Systems Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> PTZOptics Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> QSC Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Red Dot Digital Media Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> RTI Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Samsung Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> SAVI Controls Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sennheiser Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Shure Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sonic Foundry Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Sony Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Utelogy Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Vanco International Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> ViewSonic Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> VuWall Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Xilica Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)

>> Zoom Roadmap 2022 (opens in new tab)