InfoComm 2022 Impulses: Listen Technologies

InfoComm 2022 returns to Las Vegas this June 4-10. As excitement around the event builds, we’ve turned to InfoComm 2022 exhibitors to learn what trends they expect to see at the show—plus a special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths—in our InfoComm 2022 Impulses series.

Today, meet Sam Nord, vice president of global sales for Listen Technologies.

Sam Nord (Image credit: Listen Technologies)

How does InfoComm inspire you?

Sam Nord: The opportunity to have face-to-face interactions with such a large cross-section of customers is invaluable. We’re able to learn how they’ve been utilizing Listen solutions, see the wheels start turning as they share their experiences, and most importantly, get direct feedback from our most important source.

What recent trend or technology do you expect to generate buzz on the show floor?

SN: With the changes in how work looks today compared to even a couple years ago, I’m curious to see the hybrid work solutions that will be displayed at the show and learn how they enable productivity and collaboration regardless of the work environment.

How will your company’s solutions inspire end users?

SN: One of my favorite parts of working in the technology industry is experiencing how fast something can go from far-fetched to “of course.” We will be displaying our completely ADA compliant Wi-Fi-based assistive listening solutions at the show, something the market has needed for a while.

How have museums and other facilities changed their assisted listening strategies since the pandemic?

SN: We’ve seen a large increase in the emphasis on health and safety. Assistive listening solutions that limit the number of touches between users and allow users to utilize gear already on their person, have gained significant momentum. This explains the dramatic increase in interest in our Wi-Fi based, BYOD solution, Listen EVERYWHERE.