Christie Gets NAKED (INC.)—Real Marine Life Meets Digital Art

Christie is behind yet another immersive experience. The new “Xpark meets NAKED–Ocean of Light: Immersive Ocean” exhibition at Xpark Aquarium in Taipei is being powered by Christie projectors. Created by Japan-based creative company NAKED, the exhibition officially opened to the public on June 28 as part of the aquarium’s fifth anniversary celebrations.

The attraction seamlessly fuses real marine life with digital art from the “NAKED OCEAN” series to create an immersive, multi-sensory journey. Combining oceanic projections, interactive displays, and rich visual storytelling, the exhibition reimagines the ocean as a living canvas—where nature, creativity, and technology come together to inspire awe and reflection.

Christie’s longstanding partner, Dacoms Technology, was responsible for the projection design and systems integration for this large-scale attraction. The setup features 15 Christie 1DLP laser projectors, including Inspire Series DWU960ST-iS fitted with short throw zoom lenses, GS Series DWU880-GS projectors, and six Pandoras Box Servers for real-time video playback and content processing.

“Christie’s projection and content management solutions are once again the top choice for this project, not just because of their visual performance, but also for their dependability in challenging environments,” said Terence Lee, EVP, Dacoms Technology. “Xpark has used Christie solutions since its opening in 2020 and has always been impressed with their consistency. For this immersive showcase, Christie’s powerful, flexible solutions provided the confidence we needed to deliver a stunning and memorable experience.”

(Image credit: Christie)

The projectors are used to project lifelike visuals across expansive curved walls and floors, immersing visitors in dynamic marine environments that pulse with light, sound, and motion. With this latest installation, Christie adds to a growing legacy at Xpark, which previously deployed over 60 Christie projectors—including GS Series and Captiva Series models—and 20 Pandoras Box Servers, Compact Players, and Widget Designer when the aquarium first opened.

“We’re thrilled to see our technologies once again at the heart of such a forward-thinking exhibition,” said Jason Yeo, senior sales manager, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Christie. “The collaboration between Xpark and NAKED pushes the boundaries of digital storytelling and environmental awareness. With Christie laser projection and content management solutions, guests are fully transported into a mesmerizing underwater realm that is both visually spectacular and deeply meaningful.”

“Ocean of Light: Immersive Ocean” is the first major collaboration between Xpark and NAKED, following the success of their initial partnership in January 2025 with the limited-time attraction “Xpark—Sea of Light Jellyfish—by NAKED”. This second phase marks a significant expansion, with nearly 70% of the indoor zones renewed with digital installations designed for maximum engagement and impact.

“Designed as immersive edutainment, this exhibition is more than just a visual feast,” Lee added. “It invites guests of all ages to explore the ocean’s diversity, ecosystems, and conservation challenges through all five senses. By combining real-world exhibits with digital art, ‘Ocean of Light: Immersive Ocean’ redefines what an aquarium experience can be.”