Workplace 2025: Utelogy

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

As organizations shift back toward in-office attendance, they must align space and technology planning with evolving work culture. The coming year will see transformations in how employees engage with their work environment, from redesigned office layouts to AI-driven analytics.

Traditional boardrooms are being reimagined as multifunctional spaces that support independent work within a communal setting. We are also starting to see companies creating home-like environments with comfortable lounge areas, informal meeting spaces, and wellness-oriented design elements.

Technology continues to play a critical role in ensuring efficiency and connectivity across distributed teams. AI-enhanced virtual meetings, smart whiteboards, and advanced room and desk booking solutions drive productive, purpose-driven workspaces. With more technology-equipped spaces to manage, estate managers seek solutions to maximize room uptime and usability. Occupancy, people counting, and temperature sensors automate device and environmental controls to enhance experiences and collect data. AI tools analyze this data to optimize space utilization, saving time, energy, and costs.

The Utelogy Platform continues to evolve, aligning with key workplace trends such as workflow management, automation, and sustainability. With real-time analytics and actionable insights, organizations can understand usage patterns, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions.

The platform integrates proactive monitoring, automated power cycling, and real-time energy insights to optimize power consumption in AV/UC environments. Businesses leveraging these tools can reduce energy waste, lower total cost of ownership, and enhance overall efficiency.

Utelogy’s new award-winning “Tech Tool in the Cloud” enables remote AV/UC control, troubleshooting, and remediation, improving IT support efficiency and minimizing downtime for seamless workplace operations.

The workplace continues to evolve, shaped by new cultural norms, innovative space planning, and intelligent technology solutions. Organizations must prioritize adaptability and employee experience to bolster a productive and engaging work environment.