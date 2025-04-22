Workplace 2025: Utelogy

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

As organizations shift back toward in-office attendance, they must align space and technology planning with evolving work culture. The coming year will see transformations in how employees engage with their work environment, from redesigned office layouts to AI-driven analytics.

Traditional boardrooms are being reimagined as multifunctional spaces that support independent work within a communal setting. We are also starting to see companies creating home-like environments with comfortable lounge areas, informal meeting spaces, and wellness-oriented design elements.

The Utelogy Platform continues to evolve, aligning with key workplace trends such as workflow management, automation, and sustainability." —Nicole Corbin, Vice President of Product at Utelogy

Technology continues to play a critical role in ensuring efficiency and connectivity across distributed teams. AI-enhanced virtual meetings, smart whiteboards, and advanced room and desk booking solutions drive productive, purpose-driven workspaces. With more technology-equipped spaces to manage, estate managers seek solutions to maximize room uptime and usability. Occupancy, people counting, and temperature sensors automate device and environmental controls to enhance experiences and collect data. AI tools analyze this data to optimize space utilization, saving time, energy, and costs.

The Utelogy Platform continues to evolve, aligning with key workplace trends such as workflow management, automation, and sustainability. With real-time analytics and actionable insights, organizations can understand usage patterns, streamline workflows, and make data-driven decisions.

The platform integrates proactive monitoring, automated power cycling, and real-time energy insights to optimize power consumption in AV/UC environments. Businesses leveraging these tools can reduce energy waste, lower total cost of ownership, and enhance overall efficiency.

Utelogy’s new award-winning “Tech Tool in the Cloud” enables remote AV/UC control, troubleshooting, and remediation, improving IT support efficiency and minimizing downtime for seamless workplace operations.

The workplace continues to evolve, shaped by new cultural norms, innovative space planning, and intelligent technology solutions. Organizations must prioritize adaptability and employee experience to bolster a productive and engaging work environment.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn