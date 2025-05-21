Sony Is ‘Creating Connected Experiences’ at InfoComm

Sony (Booth #2001) will showcase Pro AV products and solutions at InfoComm 2025 that support businesses, educators, consultants, and integrators serving a wide range of applications. The company’s overall theme for the show is “Creating Connected Experiences” and attendees will see those connections on display, from Sony’s interconnected solutions to alignment with partners.

Rich Ventura (Image credit: Sony)

"InfoComm remains a powerful springboard for our latest technologies, a great opportunity to engage with current customers and meet new prospects, and a chance to spend time with our community—including the more than 20 technology partners we’ll be collaborating with," said Rich Ventura, VP, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "We’re committed to providing technologies that empower and enable our users and allow them to create more seamless and cohesive experiences, internally and externally."

Sony’s strategy is to emphasize verticals, solutions, and applications powered by BRAVIA professional displays, Crystal LED video walls, and SRG PTZ cameras, which will be featured throughout its booth. Ventura said Sony is delivering connected experiences around digital signage, conferencing and collaboration, large venue, education, corporate, retail, experiential, and esports.

"Throughout the booth, we’ll incorporate our strategic solutions partners, who provide even more value, power and compatibility to our diverse portfolio," he added. "Additionally, we’ll highlight case studies that reinforce how these innovations are bringing customers’ work to life with more immersion and ease."

Ventura is also excited that the company is broadening its presence by featuring new and innovative Sony solutions that expand beyond the traditional AV scope, including experiential technologies for XR and AR, esports and gaming, and integrated vision AI.