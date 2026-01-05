Pro AV Newsmakers: A Flurry of Moves Close 2025 as NAB Show Registration Opens

The final two weeks of 2025 saw a barrage of moves across the Pro AV industry. Before the newsmakers of 2026 come rolling in, get caught up on people movers at WyreStorm, 3G Productions, and Humly, as well as partnerships and announcements from AVIXA, Extron, and many more.

People News

Todd Liedahl Joins 3G Productions as Chief Operating Officer

3G Productions has appointed Todd Liedahl to serve as its chief operating officer. Based at 3G’s Nashville location, Liedahl is now tasked with overseeing all company operations, with an emphasis on driving efficiency and scale as 3G continues to grow its presence into a national full-service provider.

Liedahl comes to 3G Productions’ newly-created COO position following a seven-year tenure with AV Stumpfl, where he served as the Austrian manufacturer’s president of U.S. operations. While there, he built the brand’s American business presence from the ground up and scaled operations to meet growing demand. Prior to that, he was with Encore Global—formerly PSAV—for more than two decades, where he progressed through leadership roles focused on sales, operations, and event technology. As a result, his experience spans touring, live corporate events, complex integration projects, virtual production, and equipment rentals, making him the ideal candidate for his current capacity with 3G.

Humly Promotes Jonathan Boutin to Head of Marketing

Humly has promoted Jonathan Boutin to head of marketing. Based in Stockholm, Boutin will lead all global marketing initiatives across strategy and communications, and ensure that all marketing activities align with the Humly brand. He reports to CEO Anders Karlsson.

Boutin joined Humly three years ago in a sales and marketing role that prioritized partner relations, business development, and market expansion, where he successfully established and grew the company’s channel partner network in North America. Many of his responsibilities required close collaboration with Humly’s sales operation, fueling his familiarity with customer challenges and how to address them through product line and sustained marketing efforts. Boutin has already been hard at work on a holistic rebranding initiative that will refine Humly’s marketing and messaging for the company’s next phase, better align Humly with ideal customer profiles, and extend the company’s brand presence. The latter includes expanding into new markets and verticals to increase brand value.

WyreStorm Appoints Paul Lee as VP of the Americas

WyreStorm Technologies welcomed Paul Lee as the new VP of the Americas. Lee brings with him a rich history in the Pro AV industry, with experience spanning sales leadership, business development, post-sales operations, and global partner engagement. From his early days in Southern California to supporting large-scale AV deployments around the world, Le has built a reputation for being a thoughtful leader who understands the industry from every angle.

In his new role, Lee leads the charge in shaping a customer-first organization, a core pillar of WyreStorm’s long-term growth strategy for the Americas. He will work closely with teams across sales, technical services, and marketing communications to ensure that every interaction with partners, integrators, and end users reflects WyreStorm’s commitment to service, simplicity, and long-term value.

Partnerships and Company News

529 Education Savings Plan Now Covers Expenses for AVIXA Certification Exams and Prep Resources

AVIXA certification exams and related education expenses are now eligible under the 529 education savings plan in the United States. Recent legislation expanded the scope of education and training costs covered by a 529 education savings plan, making professional development more accessible. This expansion can empower pro AV learners to pursue industry-recognized credentials using tax-advantaged funds.

Funds from a 529 savings plan cannot be used for AVIXA memberships, but eligible expenses include certification exam fees, prep courses, and related training materials. This includes expenses related to both in person and online prep courses to provide flexible learning for professionals seeking Certified Technology Specialist (CTS), CTS-D, CTS-I, and Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) certifications. Eligible courses and fees include CTS Prep Pathway, CTS Prep Pathway Plus Exam, CTS-I Prep, CTS-D Prep, and ANP Prep. In addition, exam fees are covered for CTS, CTS-D, CTS-I, and ANP.

Bogen Communications Forms Partnership with Alertus

Bogen Communications announced a partnership with Alertus Technologies, a provider of mass notification and emergency communication solutions. The collaboration enables organizations to leverage Bogen Communications’ Nyquist IP-based paging platform with Alertus’ alerting tools for a more comprehensive, automated emergency communication across facilities.

Bogen Communications’ integration allows Alertus alert messages to play through Bogen Communications’ overhead speaker and paging systems, supporting both software-based and SIP phone system-based connections. Alertus can automatically trigger the Nyquist platform Routines API.Routines are powerful user-definable routines that can automatically launch a procedure, or sequence of actions that the Nyquist system executes in response to a defined “trigger” event. Through API-level communication, Alertus can automatically trigger these Nyquist Routines, share alert information for custom messaging and zoning, and display Nyquist system status directly within the Alertus console.

The integration between Bogen Communications and Alertus offers key benefits, including fully automated alert paging, software-driven routine activation, optional text-to-speech functionality through SIP Annunciators and deployment based on industry-standard tools without the need for custom development. Users can select software-level or SIP-based integration to accommodate varying network and system environments.

D-Tools announced a new partnership with AiN Group, a national network of select security and AV dealers. As part of this collaboration, AiN members will receive special pricing and access to both D-Tools Cloud and System Integrator (SI), giving them the flexibility to adopt the platform that best supports their business model, project complexity, and growth strategy.

AiN Buying Group brings together independent businesses to leverage collective buying power and secure enhanced pricing, programs, and support from Pro AV brands. By adding the full D-Tools product suite to its member benefits, AiN is equipping dealers with solutions designed to streamline workflows, strengthen operations, improve margins, and elevate the customer experience.

Extron Joins PAVSC as Founding Level Partner

Extron is now a Founding Level Partner of the Professional Audio Visual Society of Canada (PAVSC), a newly established national organization committed to advancing the AV industry across Canada. Extron is uniquely positioned to contribute meaningfully to PAVSC's initiatives. The company looks forward to working alongside other industry leaders to support Canadian AV professionals at every stage of their careers.

“We’re honored to be a Founding Level Partner of PAVSC and to support its mission of building a stronger, more connected AV community in Canada,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer at Extron. “At Extron, we’ve always believed in the power of education, collaboration, and innovation to drive the industry forward. PAVSC’s focus on mentorship and professional development aligns perfectly with our core values and long-standing commitment to the AV industry.”

Mersive Management Invests for Controlling Interest in Mersive Technologies

The management team of Mersive Technologies announced an investment resulting in management owning the controlling interest in Mersive Technologies. The investment marks an exciting new chapter for the company.

Mersive has been majority owned by OpenGate Capital since 2017. Under OpenGate's ownership, Mersive expanded its global footprint, strengthened its channel relationships, and advanced its position as a category leader in enterprise collaboration technology. Mersive will continue to operate independently, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place.

Uniguest Opens New Nashville Headquarters

Uniguest officially opened its new corporate headquarters in Nashville, TN, on December 16, 2025, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion. The move follows a period of significant growth over the past five years, during which Uniguest has strengthened its leadership position in digital signage, IPTV, and digital engagement software across multiple vertical markets worldwide.

After more than a decade on Kraft Drive, Uniguest’s new headquarters provides a modern, collaborative environment designed to foster innovation and connection. The facility includes a global testing lab, multiple partner certification and training rooms, flexible workspaces for employees, and a fully immersive customer experience center showcasing Uniguest’s full technology portfolio.

VITEC and Actelis Networks Announce Partnership to Bring IPTV to RF-Only Facilities

VITEC and Actelis Networks, which designs cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, announced a new partnership to deliver IPTV and digital signage to facilities operating on legacy RF coaxial infrastructure. This market-ready solution enables IP video distribution over existing coax cabling, eliminating the need for costly retrofits. By combining VITEC’s advanced IPTV platform with Actelis’ proven Gigaline technology, the collaboration opens new addressable markets and makes modern IPTV and digital signage accessible to venues and organizations with RF-only networks.

The joint solution utilizes Actelis’ aggregation and endpoint devices and software, enabling seamless conversion between Ethernet and RF protocols. The system ensures efficient, reliable video delivery to thousands of endpoints, while compatible with legacy infrastructure and requiring minimal network modifications, making it ideal for phased implementations and large environments where continuous operation is essential. The joint solution can be deployed as the primary IP video transmission option, or it can be deployed as a hybrid solution in existing IPTV environments that need to extend their IPTV and digital signage to non-upgraded facilities that have RF only infrastructure.

Pro AV Around the World

AtlasIED announced its new agreement with MMconcept, a Netherlands-based distribution partner that will assist in the expansion of AtlasIED’s European footprint. The MMconcept team prides itself on offering this exact quality, making this partnership lineup perfect. AtlasIED’s reputation for delivering top-tier microphone systems and stands has cemented its position as a preferred provider among professionals in the music and recording industry. By integrating MMconcept's distribution capabilities, AtlasIED will effectively leverage local insights and market trends to tailor its offerings to the specific needs of European customers.

AudioControl announced the appointment of Miantic AV as distributor of residential AV solutions in India. AudioControl joins RTI as part of the AVPro Global family of premium brands represented by Miantic in the region. Miantic AV is a specialist distributor of market-leading technologies, supplying professional AV installers with innovative, award-winning audio/video products and integrated whole home solutions. Founded in 2016, Miantic AV is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, where the company operates an experience center displaying the latest solutions, with a satellite corporate office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The Miantic team has established a reputation for supporting integrators in the region with outstanding services and best-in-class solutions.

RTI appointed the Adeo Group as the distributor for RTI residential and commercial solutions in Italy. This collaboration strengthens RTI’s presence in a key European market, bringing its latest innovations even closer to Italian integrators. Founded in 2003 and based in Stazione di Lavis, Italy, Adeo Group is a distributor specializing in audio, video, automation, lighting control, security, home cinema, and networking solutions for professional integrators and AV specialists. Adeo Group has an experienced team covering all of Italy that supports the design, installation, and adoption of the most advanced technologies and automation platforms, both before and after deployment, ensuring the most efficient process as well as customer satisfaction.

WyreStorm Technologies announced a new distribution partnership with Trustech AV Solution to deliver WyreStorm’s extensive AV portfolio across India. With a broad footprint spanning tier-1, tier-2, and emerging cities throughout India, Trustech brings deep market expertise, proven logistics capability, and strong relationships across multiple verticals, including corporate, education, hospitality, government, and enterprise. The partnership is designed to support rapid deployment, local stock availability, and seamless access to WyreStorm solutions for partners and end users nationwide.