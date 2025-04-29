Workplace 2025: Vanco International

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Mark Corbin, President at Vanco International

When it comes to workplace applications in 2025, AV integrators and technology managers have a fine needle to thread. Economic growth is still behind pre-pandemic levels, and it’s slowing down globally. Technology managers will be under a lot of pressure to spend wisely, with every purchase passing beneath a magnifying glass—but at the same time, they will need to make upgrades. The first month of 2025 saw a rash of high-profile return-to-office mandates, spanning industries from tech to the federal government. However, office occupancy rates are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels. In 2025, workplaces will be packing more people into less space, and they will need a solid technology foundation to be successful.

From a practical standpoint, this means making the modern office as useful and flexible as possible. I anticipate we’ll see a spike in space conversions, adding huddle spaces and BYOD capabilities to every nook and cranny of the workplace floor plan. Technology managers would be well-advised to develop standard kit lists for rapid room upgrades. We’ve worked hard to simplify this process for our customers by offering an extensive range of affordable products: everything from UCC video bars and AVoIP distribution solutions to wall plates and batteries. You can practically spec a whole room from our catalog, even if you need to meet TAA requirements for a federally funded site.

Doing more with less is going to be a theme for enterprise technology managers in 2025. Still, that should never mean sacrificing quality, reliability, or interoperability.