Julian Phillips Talks 'LevAIthan' for AI Appreciation Day

It's AI Appreciation Day!

To commemorate the day, SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore talked with Julian Phillips, SVP and managing director of XTG, a division of AVI-SPL focused on experience technology solutions. Phillips recently published LevAIthan: A Brief History of Humanity and AI, a book that explores how this technology is already reshaping the world.

The interview begins with a discussion about why Phillips wrote the book, which provides a historical look at various areas of society, such as education, industry, and culture, and explores how AI can impact these areas. He said he kept his focus broad in LevAIthan because AI is "going to change not only the relationship between human beings and machines ... but also how we as human beings interact with each other."

With regard to Pro AV, Phillips believes AI provides powerful tools that enable the industry to help its customers tell stories "in ways that we never thought possible." Those tools are based around managing data, personalizing experiences, and engaging all the senses. If those tools can be applied properly, Phillips believes it could unlock incredible growth potential for the industry.

You can watch the whole interview below.

Julian Phillips and the Future of AI in Pro AV - YouTube Watch On