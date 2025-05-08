InfoComm 2025: Panelists Pontificate on Pro AV’s Future

By ( Systems Contractor News ) published

A free session will explore emerging technologies and what's next for the industry.

InfoComm 2025 Free Session
Contrary to popular belief, the Magic 8 Ball is not a reliable predictor of future events. Luckily, for InfoComm 2025 attendees, industry experts will be on hand to provide more accurate observations on AV's path toward tomorrow.

Free to all attendees, “2030 Vision: The Future of AV” is an hourlong session in the Valencia Ballroom (W415AB) on Thursday, June 12, starting at 11 a.m. It will explore emerging technologies and innovations, as well as explore what's next for the industry from the perspectives of manufacturers and end users.

Dave Labuskes, AVIXA

Moderated by AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, “2030 Vision: The Future of AV” will feature a panel of industry visionaries including Brad Hintze, EVP of marketing for Crestron, Eric Hutto, CEO of Diversified, Christine Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure, and Jason Antinori, senior solution architect and program lead, Intelligent Building Centre of Excellence, for TELUS. Audience questions will be encouraged as well.

The user experience will no doubt be a topic of conversation. For example, Hintze expects data collection will soon help room control systems adapt to the needs of users in real time. "Users are looking for their technology to anticipate more of their needs without always having to be prompted," he explained. "In the next several years, control systems will continue to make improvements to simplify the user experience while also delivering a higher ROI for the teams that deploy these spaces."

Hutto sees three big trends that are reshaping AV workflows, starting with the acceleration of demand for seamless hybrid experiences. He also believes convergence is redefining the integrator’s role into that of a “convergence architect,” a professional who is fluent across multiple disciplines. Plus, there’s a shift within the industry from product to experience.

[Executive Q&A: Time for Transformation]

"These trends are exactly why conversations like the ones happening on our panel are so important. They’re not just reflections, they’re roadmaps," Hutto said. "Pro AV’s future depends on leaders who are willing to set the pace and define what comes next."

Mark J. Pescatore
Mark J. Pescatore
Content Director

Mark J. Pescatore, Ph.D., is the content director of Systems Contractor News. He has been writing about Pro AV industry for more than 25 years. Previously, he spent more than eight years as the editor of Government Video magazine. During his career, he's produced and hosted two podcasts focused on the professional video marketplace, taught more than a dozen college communication courses, co-authored the book Working with HDV, and co-edited two editions of The Guide to Digital Television.

