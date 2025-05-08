InfoComm 2025: Panelists Pontificate on Pro AV’s Future

Contrary to popular belief, the Magic 8 Ball is not a reliable predictor of future events. Luckily, for InfoComm 2025 attendees, industry experts will be on hand to provide more accurate observations on AV's path toward tomorrow.

Free to all attendees, “2030 Vision: The Future of AV” is an hourlong session in the Valencia Ballroom (W415AB) on Thursday, June 12, starting at 11 a.m. It will explore emerging technologies and innovations, as well as explore what's next for the industry from the perspectives of manufacturers and end users.

Moderated by AVIXA CEO Dave Labuskes, “2030 Vision: The Future of AV” will feature a panel of industry visionaries including Brad Hintze, EVP of marketing for Crestron, Eric Hutto, CEO of Diversified, Christine Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure, and Jason Antinori, senior solution architect and program lead, Intelligent Building Centre of Excellence, for TELUS. Audience questions will be encouraged as well.

The user experience will no doubt be a topic of conversation. For example, Hintze expects data collection will soon help room control systems adapt to the needs of users in real time. "Users are looking for their technology to anticipate more of their needs without always having to be prompted," he explained. "In the next several years, control systems will continue to make improvements to simplify the user experience while also delivering a higher ROI for the teams that deploy these spaces."

Hutto sees three big trends that are reshaping AV workflows, starting with the acceleration of demand for seamless hybrid experiences. He also believes convergence is redefining the integrator’s role into that of a “convergence architect,” a professional who is fluent across multiple disciplines. Plus, there’s a shift within the industry from product to experience.

"These trends are exactly why conversations like the ones happening on our panel are so important. They’re not just reflections, they’re roadmaps," Hutto said. "Pro AV’s future depends on leaders who are willing to set the pace and define what comes next."