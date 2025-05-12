InfoComm 2025 Impulse: Adder to Showcase KVM-over-IP Technologies

InfoComm 2025 heads back to the Orange County Convention Center this June 7-13 in Orlando. SCN turned to several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's first edition of the InfoComm 2025 Impulses series, meet Duncan Miller, director of global marketing, Adder Technology.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

Duncan Miller: We continue to see a shift towards IP KVM adoption over the traditional AVoIP technology, and as a leader in the IP KVM space, Adder will be showcasing the next generation of IP KVM in the Pro AV and control room space.

On the back of some recent product announcements, we’ll be debuting ARDx our new, out-of-band, KVM-over-IP technology, ideal for anyone looking for secure, highly flexible, remote access with high quality video, audio and USB connectivity. Another InfoComm ‘first’ will be ADDERView Matrix, a perfect IP KVM solution for space constrained control room environments, where quick installation and low maintenance are critical.

SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?

DM: Discussions around the impact of AI continue to be at the top of the list, although time will tell how AI will add reliable value in AV workflows. However, when we talk to customers at InfoComm, we continue to hear conversations about security, remote access to virtualized environments, and multi-viewer capabilities. This year, we know API and system integration into existing workflows will be a hot topic, and we’ll have some exciting API updates to demonstrate on our booth.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

DM: InfoComm is an important and highly influential event in the Pro AV space. We’ve been exhibiting here for 20 years and never get tired of seeing the latest technology innovations. There’s always a vibrant atmosphere at the show and it’s great to hear all the different ways our customers are using our technology to improve their workflows and productivity.

SCN: What are some of the advantages of KVM-over-IP connectivity?

DM: There are several key advantages that IP KVM brings to our Pro AV and control room customers. In addition to reliability, the flexibility and scalability of an IP KVM solution are key. Adding new endpoints easily or being able to quickly configure a secure KVM matrix, means customers have more time to focus on what matters to them. Another important factor is how an IP KVM solution seamlessly integrates with existing networks and workflows, which is why we’re showcasing the latest API features that further enhance how this can be achieved.