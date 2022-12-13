Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding

During 2022, the editors of AV Technology (AVT) and Systems Contractor News (SCN) conducted exclusive interviews and reported on more than 100 AV/IT industry acquisitions, significant corporate restructurings, key partnerships, and re-brandings.

We are honored that AVT and SCN were chosen as the publications to conduct exclusive pre-announcement interviews to help break some of the most important AV/IT industry stories of the year.

Interviews with Crestron's executive vice president of Global Marketing and the co-founder and CTO of 1 Beyond provided the backstory of when Crestron announced the acquisition of 1 Beyond. An interview with Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEOs of Sennheiser Group, revealed insight into the company's new business strategy. We interviewed the CEO and vice president of sales and marketing of Hall Technologies about the acquisition that positioned the company for significantly accelerated growth. When QSC wanted to announce organizational updates to its business that included separating into two distinct divisions, QSC's president and COO came to us to tell the story. And when Exertis completed the acquisition of Almo Corporation, the biggest in the company’s history, in an exclusive interview, company officials discussed the transition of the pro AV business and how the move will help vendors and customers.

The pandemic accelerated product roadmaps for many manufacturers to provide unified communications (UC) and collaboration solutions for just about every vertical market in desperate need to outfit hybrid environments. This year saw more companies acquiring or partnering to fill gaps in their product offerings.

Following are snapshots of most of the AV/IT industry acquisitions, significant corporate restructurings, key partnerships, and rebranding stories we covered.

(The articles and announcements are listed by the latest first. We will update this compilation with announcements that come in through December 31, 2022.)

Exertis Almo Acquires Caddrillion (opens in new tab) Nearly one year after being acquired by Exertis (opens in new tab), Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) has reached an agreement to acquire certain assets of Caddrillion Engineering & Drafting, which provides engineering, drafting, and programming resources to technology integrators and consultants.

“Today’s integrators realize that services have become an essential part of every AV project and without including them at the outset, they risk leaving money on the table and business for others to finish," said executive vice president/COO of Exertis Almo Sam Taylor. “The addition of Caddrillion’s talented full-time CAD/engineering specialists enable us to greatly expand and evolve our already robust service offering and provide more dedicated expertise to the growing areas of engineering, drafting and programming.”

AVI-SPL to Acquire Multimedia (opens in new tab) AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Multimedia, an IT services and audiovisual (AV) technology integration firm headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico with a second location in Mexico City.

In 2021, AVI-SPL incorporated in Mexico. This transaction will accelerate AVI-SPL Mexico’s operational capacity and provide customers in Mexico and beyond a more robust and reliable portfolio of collaboration solutions and IT managed services to achieve successful outcomes in the modern, connected workplace.

“Multimedia leads the way for AV and collaboration solutions in Mexico,” said John Zettel, chief executive officer of AVI-SPL. “We’ve long admired their capabilities and I couldn’t be more pleased to join forces with a company we believe to be a preeminent provider.”

Kramer on the Move: Expands in India, Partners with Exertis Pro AV (opens in new tab) Kramer (opens in new tab) announced two big moves to expand its global presence last week. The company opened a brand-new R&D (research and development) center in Noida, India and joined forces with Exertis Pro AV.

Kramer's new R&D center in Noida, India, is an extension to its global R&D organization with offices in Israel and Canada. Kramer has invested in 1,000 square-meter offices including an R&D lab, sales center, advanced meeting, and collaboration spaces.

VuWall, SkySoft-ATM Partner to Enhance Control Room Operations (opens in new tab) VuWall (opens in new tab) has partnered with SkySoft-ATM to enhance control room operations with a comprehensive and integrated video wall solution. SkySoft's recording and playback solution is now compatible with VuWall's TRx Centralized Video Wall Management Platform. This integrated solution empowers operators with complete video wall management and control, recording, and playback for post-action review and incident analysis.

Systems Innovation, Media Powerhouse Partners for International Growth Initiative (opens in new tab) Systems Innovation and Media Powerhouse have joined forces for the ultimate international strategic growth initiative. By growing in each respective portfolio and acquiring significant amounts of multi-national clients, both companies can provide more localized support in both North America and Europe, allowing for better service and more value.

Solutionz Acquires Spinitar (opens in new tab) Solutionz (opens in new tab) has acquired AV systems design and integration firm, Spinitar (opens in new tab). Since 1986, Spinitar has been designing, building, and supporting high-performance work and learning environments for customers throughout the world. This marks the second acquisition for Solutionz in 2022 and its ninth since its founding in 2002.

“We’re proud of the Spinitar legacy and are confident that our team is in good hands,” said Jeff Irvin, principal and chairman of Spinitar. Through Irvin's guidance and vision, Spinitar has received national recognition as one of the top systems integration companies in the audiovisual industry (opens in new tab).

Sony Corporation, signageOS Partner to Enhance Professional BRAVIA Displays (opens in new tab) Sony Corporation is joining forces with signageOS (opens in new tab) who will provide streamlined integration to support Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays and create a more connected digital signage and content management system (CMS) framework for the company and their partners across the globe. The new signageOS alliance will nearly double the compatibility of Sony’s displays to offer support for close to 60 integrated CMS options, and is planned to be available next month. Additionally, the partnership will better position Sony’s network of systems integrators, resellers, channel partners, managed service providers, and software alliance members to extend and expand their implementation of professional BRAVIA displays with greater ease due to signageOS single API system.

Snap One Partners with Digital Watchdog (opens in new tab) Snap One (opens in new tab) and Digital Watchdog (opens in new tab) have entered a U.S. distribution partnership to provide Snap One Partners easy access to the manufacturer’s security products and offer even greater choice and flexibility for a wide variety of projects.

There have been 51 Digital Watchdog SKUs added to local partner stores nationwide, and Snap One will be releasing this curated product mix on its ecommerce platform in Q1.

Groove Technology Solutions Acquires Ekho Comm (opens in new tab) Groove Technology Solutions (opens in new tab) acquired Ekho Comm, a Public Safety BDA systems provider and installer of cellular amplification and distributed antenna systems (DAS). Previously only servicing the Mountain West regions of Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho, Ekho Comm's expertise in cellular amplification complements Groove's current voice, video, and data solutions offerings.

Now customers nationwide will have a service solution to address weak cell signals inside commercial buildings, including hotels, hospitals, education facilities, senior living centers, student housing, multiunit dwellings, and parking structures, for better communication and emergency response support. With this acquisition, Ekho Comm's Jim Henderson becomes Groove's director of in-building cellular.

Andrew Edwards Establishes C-Suite Leadership Team for Extron (opens in new tab) Extron (opens in new tab) founder and president Andrew Edwards is moving to the position of chairman of the board and promoting Brian Taraci to chief executive officer, Casey Hall to chief marketing officer, and Ed Ellingwood to chief financial officer. These moves are designed to ensure the company is solidly positioned to face future challenges and reach the next level of its growth. With more than 80 years of combined Extron experience, the three executives have been instrumental in helping Extron to become the industry-leading organization it is today.

“I'm extremely excited to appoint this new leadership team. These three gentlemen have spent years working directly with me, operating at the highest level and handling every issue that’s come our way," said Edwards. "Through our combined efforts, we’ve created a company that has been an industry leader for almost 40 years. These are the people I’m trusting to carry Extron forward into the future."

AtlasIED, RTI Control Partner to Help Integrators Enhance Customer Experience (opens in new tab) AtlasIED (opens in new tab) and RTI (opens in new tab) partnered to create a control module specifically to enable RTI customers to manage Atmosphere directly through the RTI control and automation system.

Ideally suited for hospitality, education, house of worship, retail, and other commercial environments, Atmosphere harnesses touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the installation, customization, and operation of digital audio systems. With the new control integration, RTI customers can now integrate, identify, and control Atmosphere products through the same RTI interface—on touchpanels, keypads, and mobile devices—that controls and automates the rest of the facility.

Snap One Acquires Remote Support Subscription Service Parasol (opens in new tab) Snap One has acquired Parasol, a 24/7 remote support service based on OvrC, creating new opportunities for Snap One partners to focus on running their business while increasing profitability, productivity and service levels to their customers. The acquisition builds on Snap One’s strategic investment in Parasol last year and affirms its commitment to supporting partners across the entire project lifecycle.

According to Snap One CEO John Heyman, bringing Parasol under the Snap One umbrella promises multiple benefits for partners. “Parasol has succeeded in popularizing a powerful remote service solution that helps professional integrators reduce response times, increase monthly service revenues, and improve client experiences with support,” Heyman said. “Adding to our initial investment, a full acquisition demonstrates our confidence in the service offering and the growth opportunities it offers to Snap One partners.”

Electrosonic, HOLOPLOT Partner to Create Immersive Audio Environments (opens in new tab) Electrosonic has entered a strategic partnership with Berlin-based pro audio company HOLOPLOT to create revolutionary immersive audio environments in experiential spaces around the globe.

Together, HOLOPLOT's own audio technology and Electrosonic's rich history of using technology to create world-class experiences combine to create a unique design, build, and support offering that further enhances Electrosonic’s ability to create immersive environments.

Sharp/NEC, Hiperwall Partner for Enhanced Control Rooms (opens in new tab) Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe (opens in new tab) is partnering with Hiperwall (opens in new tab) on the launch of a new version of Hiperwall’s hardware-agnostic video wall control software. Hiperwall 8.0 unlocks features which improve content integrity, system performance, and content sharing. By combining the Hiperwall software’s power and flexibility with Sharp/NEC’s solution quality and expertise, customers get the insight and accuracy they need for informed decision-making. As a strategic partner, Sharp/NEC will offer Hiperwall software version 8.0 to its channel partner network through its display, projection, and dvLED solutions.

ACT Entertainment Acquires Ultimate Support Systems (opens in new tab) ACT Entertainment (opens in new tab) has acquired Ultimate Support Systems (opens in new tab). By purchasing Ultimate Support Systems, ACT now provides yet another of the industry’s known brands and products to all the end markets it serves. With the ACT team now behind the brand, Ultimate will continue to grow its product line and create quality support solutions for performers and technicians.

“We are very excited to add the Ultimate Support Systems product line and their team to the ACT Entertainment family,” said Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “Like ACT, Ultimate has a passion for innovation at its core. The ability to design, develop, and engineer products while providing value and quality is unique in the category. The more I got to know Mike and the amazing team at Ultimate, the more excited I became at the opportunity to work together.”

Custom Sound Designs Acquires Omnicoustics (opens in new tab) The CSD Group expansion continued with the acquisition of Omnicoustics. With this strategic acquisition, the CSD team grows its nationwide network of consultants, designers and integrators, adding staff in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, and Dallas, TX.

“When I was introduced to the Omnicoustics team, I saw a group of guys who had a heart to serve the Church, and impressive technical abilities to create top quality audio/visual experiences," said Doug Hood, president, CSD. "Because of their passion for the house of worship market, I believed there was an opportunity for us to help more people together. I am honored and proud to welcome the entire Omnicoustics team into the CSD family.”

Black Box Partners With Juniper Networks to Move Wi-Fi Beyond NextGen (opens in new tab) Black Box (opens in new tab) and Juniper Networks have partnered to further their Wi-Fi and LAN networks available. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity, giving more data and networking options. Black Box explains that networks using Beyond NextGen technology—AI-based Juniper Mist Wi-Fi and LAN cloud services—maintain the simplicity of Wi-Fi and wired networking while leveraging superior outcomes in data management, transfer, system maintenance, and automated diagnostics.

Riedel Acquires IP Specialist SDNsquare, SimplyLive (opens in new tab) Riedel Communications (opens in new tab) is committed to bringing innovative technology and solutions to its customers. To expand on that commitment, Riedel announced two recent acquisitions.

Further investing in technology know-how around the fast-growing business of live IP infrastructures and networks, Riedel Communications has expanded its competence team in the area of real-time IP network orchestration and SDN (Software Defined Networks) control, enriching its fast-developing range of video solutions, with the acquisition of SDNsquare.

"SDNsquare is a recognized innovator when it comes to Software Defined Network orchestration in media," said Rik Hoerée, CEO product division at Riedel. "We are very excited to welcome the SDNsquare team to the Riedel family, integrate their technology into our future products, and grow its capabilities to help make IP simple for our customers."

Qualcomm, Bose Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Wireless Audio Experiences (opens in new tab) Qualcomm Technologies (opens in new tab) and Bose (opens in new tab) announced the two will continue their partnership, providing high-quality audio experiences to end users. Bose is integrating Qualcomm wireless voice and music platforms across its portfolio of premium earbuds, headphones, speakers and soundbars. The two companies have a long history of collaboration to deliver premium listening experiences.

“Bose is undoubtedly one of the most iconic brands in audio and I’m proud to see our long-standing relationship continue to grow,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm. “Bose has an incredibly robust and competitive product roadmap that will leverage our most premium audio and connectivity platforms to bring to market their most innovative audio devices ever.”

Vizrt Group Acquires HTML5 Broadcast Graphics Platform Flowics (opens in new tab) Vizrt Group (opens in new tab) has acquired Flowics (opens in new tab), an innovative provider of comprehensive cloud-native, browser-based, live, and interactive graphics platforms for content producers.

With the addition of Flowics, Vizrt Group customers of all three of its trading brands; NewTek, NDI, and Vizrt, can advance their content creation capabilities through nimble HTML5 graphics, and rich live data integrations and more.

“In Flowics we recognize our own passion for helping customers deliver more stories, better told. Flowics does this by giving visual storytellers easy access to solutions that help them deliver more impactful and engaging content,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group. “The Flowics software-as-a-service offer reinforces the leadership position Vizrt Group enjoys by providing content creators even more creative flexibility across all their channels and platforms.

MultiDyne Acquires Niagara Video Corporation (opens in new tab) MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions (opens in new tab) adds another strategic layer to its growing business with the acquisition of Niagara Video Corporation, a supplier of compression, streaming and IPTV solutions for the broadcast and Pro AV markets. The acquisition strengthens MultiDyne’s value proposition for software-defined video transport, and positions the company as a full-service provider of hardware and software solutions for moving high-quality video over any distance or network architecture.

“The MultiDyne brand has long been associated with fiber optics, but as a company we excel at processing and moving media,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “At IBC2019, we added audio processing and monitoring to our portfolio with the acquisition of Census Digital. Three years on, we head into IBC2022 with another strategic acquisition that takes MultiDyne into exciting new territory."

Barco, Igloo Vision Partner for Enhanced, Immersive Collaboration Environments (opens in new tab) Barco (opens in new tab) is collaborating with Igloo Vision (opens in new tab) for enhanced shared virtual reality experiences.

Igloo Vision was founded in 2008 with a focus on projection mapping software for live events and experiences. Later its focus shifted to corporate rooms and shared virtual reality. From its bases in the UK, the United States, Canada, and Australia, the company has delivered hundreds of immersive workspace installations around the globe for all kinds of applications such as simulation, visualization and collaboration by clients in education, engineering, enterprise, and many more.

Shure, NETGEAR Partner for Faster, More Reliable Integration of Products (opens in new tab) With the goal of providing a solution to the increasingly prevalent challenge of seamless hybrid meetings, Shure (opens in new tab) is teaming up with NETGEAR to deliver faster and more reliable integration when installing Shure Microflex Ecosystem products with the NETGEAR AV Line M4250 (opens in new tab) switches. The combination of Shure’s legacy in AV, along with NETGEAR’s commitment to AV-over-IP will help integrators with limited networking skills save time configuring rooms while providing consistent, best-in-class audio for customers.

Jetbuilt, AV-iQ Partner to Standardize Product Categories (opens in new tab) Jetbuilt (opens in new tab) is now partnering with a veteran product research tool, AV-iQ (opens in new tab), to align with their product categories, thus solidifying a standardization within the industry. This synergy between platforms will streamline workflows and simplify the search process by maintaining familiar categories that many in the industry are already accustomed to. Thus, whether in AV-iQ or Jetbuilt, a search for Speaker will produce the congruent categories of Horns, Large Format Stand Speakers, Line Arrays, and so forth.

NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO (opens in new tab) NSI Industries (opens in new tab) has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts (opens in new tab) (SUPCO). SUPCO designs, manufactures, and distributes parts, components, test instruments, and tools, and broadens and strengthens NSI’s product offering in these growing categories.

“SUPCO has been a leader in HVAC for more than 75 years and has built a tremendous reputation with its customers over the years in not only providing first-in-class products but also as a collaborative, forward-thinking organization that puts the customer first,” said Rob Hennessy, NSI’s HVAC division leader. “By leading with these attributes, SUPCO naturally aligns itself with NSI and its approach to the marketplace. We welcome the entire SUPCO team to the NSI family and look forward to increasing SUPCO’s HVACR and appliance market share with the added strengths that come with being a part of the NSI platform.”

Snap One Acquires Clare Controls (opens in new tab) Snap One (opens in new tab) announced the acquisition of Clare Controls, maker of the ClareOne smart home and security system, as part of its ongoing mission to provide partners with value-added solutions for every need and budget.

Since Snap One entered an exclusive distribution partnership with Clare Controls in 2019, the ClareOne system has become a go-to for Snap One partners, providing a hybrid smart home and security solution for entry- to mid-level applications.

According to Mike Jordan, Snap One senior vice president of control and entertainment, ClareOne is a cornerstone in Snap One’s larger strategy, filling the space between commonly available security systems and luxury whole home control solutions.

Exertis Almo Fortifies Service Offering, Partners with PCM for Pro AV Distribution (opens in new tab) Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) has entered a Pro AV service partnership with Project Crew Multiplier. Building on its already robust network of service providers, the new partnership with PCM gives Exertis Almo resellers and integrators the ability to outsource qualified services to expand current projects, grow their businesses, and achieve higher short- and long-term profits.

Co-founded by Chris Whitley (founder of USAV Group) and industry veteran Dan Abrams, PCM is a nationwide organization focused on the development and growth of third-party service providers across the low-voltage spectrum. Because of the partnership, Exertis Almo resellers and integrators have direct access to the PCM Network, which includes fully vetted Crew Network Providers (CNPs) that offer nationwide project labor and installation, drafting, programming training, staffing and rack builds, as well as logistics and staging, and supplemental labor services.

Teradek, Sony Partner to Expand Camera-to-Cloud Workflow Integrations (opens in new tab) Teradek is aligning with Sony Corporation to provide an integration between Sony’s Camera-Connect-Cloud Portal (C3 Portal) (opens in new tab) and Teradek’s Prism Flex (opens in new tab) and Serv 4K.

Sony’s C3 Portal, a camera-to-cloud gateway service designed for professional news gathering and file-based production, will natively integrate with Teradek’s 4K HDR encoding solutions.

“Sony is committed to furthering its range of cloud-based ecosystems to support the growing demand for remote and distributed production. C3 Portal plays an important role as its gateway,” said Jin Yamashita, general manager of product planning, imaging products and solutions business group, Sony Corporation. “This integration of Teradek’s solutions and C3 Portal will give creators greater options and flexibility in terms of location and workflow, enabling the production of high-quality content with great efficiency. Users will benefit from the ability to implement established tools that are already a trusted part of their workflow.”

Guitar Center Business Solutions Acquires Cutting Edge Systems (opens in new tab) Guitar Center's Business Solutions division has acquired Cutting Edge Systems Corporation as a part of its aggressive growth strategy for the company’s Business Solution Group. The acquisition brings Cutting Edge’s comprehensive integration services under the umbrella of the Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG), a commercial and residential audiovisual system integrator that has operated as an arm of Guitar Center Business Solutions since 2017, further extending its reach throughout the Northeast United States.

Amazon Will Acquire iRobot for Around $1.7 billion (opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) will acquire iRobot (opens in new tab) for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot's net debt. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by iRobot's shareholders and regulatory approvals. On completion, Colin Angle will remain as CEO of iRobot.

On August 5, 2022 Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot has a history of making customers' lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home. iRobot has continued to innovate with every product generation, solving hard problems to help give customers valuable time back in their day.

Kinly, Utelogy Partner to Bolster Remote Management and Monitoring Capabilities (opens in new tab) Kinly and Utelogy have joined in a strategic partnership to strengthen Kinly’s value proposition with the addition of agnostic, non-intrusive remote management software that pre-empts and solves issues, without impacting the end-user. Not only does the software provide automated remote diagnostics and room readiness capabilities, but it also gives the end-user room and device usage data which provides the agility for informed business decisions to be made in real-time.

“We are delighted to secure this global agreement," commented Jean-Paul Lemmens, global procurement director, Kinly. "Utelogy and Kinly are the perfect fit. We look forward to combining Kinly’s know-how and extensive partner network with Utelogy’s expertise in remote management and monitoring to maximize efficiency and revenue for Kinly customers worldwide.”

CTSI Acquires New York Fire Alarm Company, Firecom (opens in new tab) Corbett Technology Solutions (CTSI) announced the acquisition of Firecom. Firecom provides fire alarm turnkey design, engineering, installation, maintenance, and repair services for customers across New York and other major cities across the United States.

“We are very pleased to add Firecom and their best-in-class customer service to the CTSI family,” said Joe Oliveri, president and CEO of CTSI. “Firecom is a fantastic addition to our Fire Business Unit, enhancing our ability to service large and complex fire alarm and life safety systems, while enabling Firecom existing customers to take advantage of our world-class central station, security, audiovisual, cybersecurity, and other low voltage solutions.”

disguise Acquires Creative Studio Meptik (opens in new tab) With new disguise (opens in new tab) locations opening up around the world and a software interface available in multiple languages, disguise is accelerating the democratization of its xR workflow to meet the expanding appetite for xR, virtual production and virtual studios. Its acquisition of Atlanta-based immersive entertainment specialists Meptik (opens in new tab) will bolster the expansion.

Wipliance Acquires Huppin’s (opens in new tab) Wipliance (opens in new tab) announced it has acquired Huppin’s (opens in new tab), bringing to Eastern Washington and North Idaho a new generation of lifestyle solutions for home and business.

Since 2006, Wipliance, headquartered in Bellevue, WA, has been creating smart spaces in Arizona, Washington, and surrounding areas that are easy to use and own.

Family-owned and operated since 1908, Huppin’s has a history of innovation. In 1994, the Huppin’s business expanded online as “OneCall” to tap into the budding internet marketplace. OneCall quietly grew in Spokane and quickly on a national scale.

Sennheiser Acquires Merging Technologies, Neumann.Berlin (opens in new tab) Sennheiser (opens in new tab) has acquired Swiss company Merging Technologies (opens in new tab) and German studio specialist Neumann.Berlin (opens in new tab) and announced they will now be working together under the umbrella of the Sennheiser group. With this step, Neumann.Berlin will enlarge its range of high-quality audio solutions.

"Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies are a perfect match and the collaboration opens up new opportunities for both parties," said Claude Cellier, founder and CEO of Merging Technologies. "Both companies share a passion for excellence and a commitment to always set new standards in audio."

Lightware, Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner for Hybrid, Videoconferencing Collaboration (opens in new tab) Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab)’s journey towards a SolutionsPlus partnership with Cisco started back in 2018 and has recently gained powerful momentum with the development of hybrid collaboration across the AV industry. The partnership offers industry solutions for hybrid collaborative environments and encourages partners and customers across the world to contribute to their productivity by deploying Lightware’s bundle products for Cisco Webex rooms.

Meet the New (but AV-Veteran) QSC Pro Audio Leadership Team (opens in new tab) QSC (opens in new tab) announced the appointment of Perry Celia to vice president, of global sales and service, David Fuller to vice president of product development, Ray van Straten to vice president of brand, marketing, and training, and Linda Lee to senior director, of operations. With this leadership team in place, the company’s new Pro Audio division is primed to position the QSC brand for its next phase of growth, innovation, and expansion in the global sound reinforcement market.

ENCO Acquires TranslateTV (opens in new tab) ENCO (opens in new tab) expanded its portfolio of captioning and translation solutions with the acquisition of Vox Frontera’s TranslateTV (TTV) and Sentinel solutions. The TTV acquisition provides ENCO with a broader reach into the growing multi-generational Hispanic television market inside the US and abroad by offering broadcasters an on-premises option for advanced translation of live Spanish-language TV captioning, with plans to develop a global solution specific to AV applications. Sentinel supports cost-effective, real-time quality monitoring solution for automated captions – an especially valuable solution to keep broadcasters compliant with FCC closed-captioning standards related to accuracy, synchronization, and completeness.

Uniguest Acquires Otrum (opens in new tab) Uniguest (opens in new tab) announced its acquisition of Otrum AS (opens in new tab), a digital engagement provider to the hospitality industry.

Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Otrum to the Uniguest organization marks its first acquisition of 2022 following on from JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.

NSI Industries Acquires Lynn Electronics (opens in new tab) NSI Industries (opens in new tab) has announced that it has acquired Lynn Electronics (opens in new tab), a manufacturer and supplier of custom fiber optic and copper assemblies for the data center and broadband markets. North Wales, PA-based Lynn Electronics broadens and strengthens NSI’s catalog of connectivity solutions products.

“Being in business since 1964, Lynn Electronics is a well-known and trusted name within the low-voltage distribution channel,” explained said David DiDonato, CCO for NSI Industries. “Their reputation, extensive product lines, and Corning Gold certified manufacturing facilities on both coasts makes Lynn an ideal addition to the NSI platform by enhancing our broadband and data center offering to distributors.”

Kramer, Logitech Partner for Certified Conferencing Solutions (opens in new tab) Kramer, a leading audiovisual experience company, announced that the Logitech MeetUp conference camera is now fully certified for Kramer VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 wireless presentation. The solution unifies Kramer VIA-Connect2 and the Logitech MeetUp all-in-one video bar in a compact, easy-to-deploy, complete wireless presentation and collaboration solution.

Telestream Acquires Encoding.com (opens in new tab) In a strategic move that further extends its reach in the cloud-media processing sector, Telestream (opens in new tab), a portfolio company of Genstar Capital, has announced its acquisition of Encoding.com (opens in new tab), an Emmy-award-winning cloud media processing platform used by Fortune 1000 media and entertainment companies, streaming services, broadcasters, and corporate video customers around the globe. The acquisition solidifies Telestream’s market leadership in file-based video media workflows and orchestration from on-prem to cloud.

Christie Acquires Assets of Technology Innovator Brass Roots Technologies (opens in new tab) Christie (opens in new tab) announced its acquisition of assets from Brass Roots Technologies, an Allen, TX-based technology innovation company specializing in consulting and the engineering design of advanced optics and electronics for high-performance display and imaging systems. All current employees of Brass Roots Technologies have transferred to Christie and the operations will remain in Allen, Texas under the Christie name.

“The purchase of Brass Roots Technologies’ assets will help diversify and advance Christie’s own engineering capabilities,” said Zoran Veselic, president and chief technology officer, Christie. “We welcome Brass Roots Technologies’ talented engineers and design team, who will join our existing teams to explore future technologies together.”

LiveU Acquires Cloud-based Video Production Provider easylive.io (opens in new tab) LiveU (opens in new tab), a leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced the acquisition of easylive.io (opens in new tab) as part of its strategy to expand its cloud video platform, enabling customers to grow their audiences with original, interactive and quality live content. The move will provide remote and collaborative tools for cloud-based and hybrid productions, enabling customers to operate and scale up, while still lowering budgets, quickly and easily from anywhere including video switching, audio mixing, adding graphics, localizing content, and bringing on guests.

Peerless-AV Acquires dvLED Experts ADF Visual Display Products (opens in new tab) Peerless-AV (opens in new tab) announced that it has acquired ADF Visual Display Products of Southern California. Specializing in complex dvLED construction, ADF has engineered and manufactured some of the most prominent, visually stunning, and challenging dvLED deployments of the last decade. Acting as a discreet OEM design and manufacturing partner for two of the industry’s best-known dvLED infrastructure companies, ADF has set the standard for excellence in the category.

“Our dvLED business exploded virtually overnight. We began partnering with ADF on projects where our capacity simply would not allow us to do it in-house,” said John Potts CEO of Peerless-AV. “After seeing the quality of the ADF product, for both ourselves as well as another significant name in the industry, we realized that they were the logical addition to our company to facilitate our dynamic growth.”

AVI Systems to Acquire CIM Audio Video / CCS Presentation Systems (opens in new tab) AVI Systems (opens in new tab), a global audiovisual service provider, announced it will acquire CIM Audio Visual / CCS Presentation Systems-Indiana (opens in new tab), a full-service audiovisual systems provider serving the education and corporate markets. With approximately 35 employees, CCS operates from its headquarters in Columbus, IN.

"This acquisition immediately expands AVI's capabilities in the education marketplace," said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. "CIM was part of CCS Presentation Systems, the sixth-largest AV systems integrator in the U.S., and has served the K-12 and higher education markets for decades creating a solid footing on the growing technology needs of educators. When combined, AVI's global reach and strength in service, coupled with the expertise CIM has developed, will be a winning combination."

It's Official: Almo Professional A/V Rebrands as Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) Almo Professional A/V today announced it has rebranded to become Exertis Almo (opens in new tab), following the Exertis acquisition of Almo Corporation (opens in new tab) last December (2021). Exertis Almo harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing, and subject matter expertise of Almo Pro A/V and Exertis Pro AV to become the largest and most specialized value-added North American Professional AV distributor. The rebranding process will continue through the beginning of May.

Exclusive Interview – Hall Technologies is Acquired (opens in new tab) In an exclusive pre-announcement interview, AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, sat down with CEO Jason Schwartz and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Hal Truax to discuss the unique details of the acquisition of Hall Technologies.

Breaking News: HP to Acquire Poly (opens in new tab) HP Inc. (opens in new tab) announced a definitive agreement on March 28, 2022, to acquire Poly (opens in new tab), a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt. The acquisition accelerates HP’s strategy to create a more growth-oriented portfolio, further strengthens its industry opportunity in hybrid work solutions, and positions the company for long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

The Inside Story: Crestron to Acquire 1 Beyond (opens in new tab) AV Technology's Cindy Davis sits down with Crestron and 1 Beyond for the backstory on the acquisition that is expected to be complete in Q2, 2022.

Crestron to Acquire Innovative Camera and Intelligent Video Technology from 1 Beyond (opens in new tab) Crestron (opens in new tab), a global leader in workplace automation and collaboration solutions, today announces its planned acquisition of the intelligent video technology developed by 1 Beyond (opens in new tab). The integration of this technology will strengthen the Crestron ecosystem and core competency in videoconferencing, AV, and control and automation for collaboration rooms of all sizes, styles, and purposes.

AVI-SPL to Acquire Sonics (opens in new tab) The Dublin-based integration firm strengthens AVI-SPL's presence in Europe and extends its global reach.

Matrox Imaging Division to Be Acquired by Zebra Technologies (opens in new tab) Matrox (opens in new tab) announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Zebra Technologies Corporation (opens in new tab), pursuant to which Zebra intends to acquire the Matrox Imaging division (Matrox Electronic Systems).

Exclusive Interview: Daniel & Andreas Sennheiser on Business Strategy (opens in new tab) AV Technology's content director, Cindy Davis, sat down with Daniel and Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEOs of Sennheiser Group, for a deeper dive into the company's business strategy.

Sennheiser to Focus on the Professional Audio Business (opens in new tab) With its three business units, Pro Audio, Business Communication and Neumann.Berlin, the Sennheiser Group aims to achieve sustainable growth and further expand its strong global position as a provider of professional audio solutions.

Focusrite Acquires UK-based Linea Research (opens in new tab) Focusrite announced the acquisition of Linea Research Holdings, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of professional amplifiers, controllers, and software. Linea Research becomes the ninth brand of the Focusrite Group joining Focusrite, Novation, Ampify, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Optimal Audio, Focusrite Pro and Sequential.

Never.no: Company Rebrands as Dizplai (opens in new tab) Dizplai (opens in new tab), the cloud data-display platform and professional services team formerly known as Never.no, has completed an extensive rebranding, incorporating cloud-based audience engagement platform, Bee-On, within the new brand name.

Live Media Group Holdings Expands; Acquires Lyon Video (opens in new tab) Live Media Group Holdings (opens in new tab) today announced its acquisition of Lyon Video (opens in new tab), a video broadcasting and production company based in Columbus, OH. The transaction closed on March 1 and marks LMGH’s fourth strategic acquisition in the past three years, reinforcing the company’s rapidly expanding position as a national production and live broadcast services powerhouse.

Disguise Acquires Polygon Labs to Enable Cloud-Based Workflows for Broadcasters (opens in new tab) The visual storytelling platform and a market leader in extended reality (xR) solutions, disguise (opens in new tab), announced its acquisition of broadcast data and content-visualization solutions platform, Polygon Labs (opens in new tab). This marks another milestone in disguise’s move towards cloud-based production that will enhance its workflow to better address user needs in the fast-growing media production and broadcast markets.

Felix Media Solutions Acquires Big Star Security (opens in new tab) Felix Media Solutions (opens in new tab) is expanding its service offerings to include security systems design and integration after acquiring regional security dealer Big Star Security (opens in new tab), LLC. FMS hired Big Star's owner, Scott Zuniga, to serve as the FMS director of Security Sales.

Midwest Reps Announce Merger (opens in new tab) BP Marketing (opens in new tab), a leading Pro AV manufacturers rep in the Midwest, announced they will be joining forces with Visitec. This union leverages both companies' workforces and elevates the region's presence significantly. The merger is effective March 1.

In a C$29.6 Million Deal, Haivision Signs Agreement to Acquire Aviwest (opens in new tab) Haivision Systems Inc. (opens in new tab) (“Haivision”) (TSX:HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced an agreement to acquire AVIWEST S.A.S. (opens in new tab) (“Aviwest­­”). With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will have a comprehensive video contribution solution portfolio to address the growing demand for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production.

AVI Systems to Acquire Onsite AV (opens in new tab) AVI Systems (opens in new tab), one of the largest technology systems integrators in the United States, today announced it will acquire Austin, Texas-based Onsite AV Service Partners. The privately owned Onsite AV has served the AV needs of the Austin-area marketplace since 2004, creating a reputation for its loyal relationships with customers and staff. The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022.

In Key Integration Milestone, Exterity Rebrands as VITEC (opens in new tab) Exterity (opens in new tab) is now officially VITEC (opens in new tab), marking a key milestone in the successful integration of both companies following the acquisition of Exterity in April 2021. VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, video streaming, and digital signage solutions that help organizations harness the power of video to engage, empower and evolve. The strengthened organization will continue to deliver a wide range of best-in-class solutions across its markets, leveraging the expertise of the combined teams to best serve customers and partners around the globe.

Kramer Acquires UC Workspace (UCW) (opens in new tab) Kramer Electronics Ltd. announced today the acquisition of UC Workspace (UCW), a pioneer and leader in unifying collaborative experiences. “This acquisition is the latest step in our journey to reinvent the collaboration experience,” said Gilad Yron, Kramer’s CEO. “It is a power-up in our commitment to creating new ways for people to engage and collaborate more intuitively, simply and inclusively, and with that, to bring more layers of productivity to our customers.”

in:ciite Media Acquires Paragon Studios, Rebrands as in:ciite studios (opens in new tab) in:ciite Media (opens in new tab), a music, live events, simulcast, and film company based in Franklin, TN, has announced the acquisition by its investor partner, ProV22, of Paragon Studios (opens in new tab), now rebranded and operating as in:ciite studios. Minutes from Nashville's Music Row, the 10,000 square foot multiroom, world-class Russ Berger (opens in new tab)-designed studio complex was opened in 2003. The studios were conceived and constructed not only for music recording and mixing, but uniquely designed for post-production sound for film and broadcast. Music clients range from Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and CeCe Winans, as well as the orchestral scoring of video games such as League of Legends (opens in new tab), to film clients including Lucasfilm (opens in new tab) and DreamWorks (opens in new tab).

Exclusive Interview: QSC Creates Two Independent Divisions (opens in new tab) AV Technology content director Cindy Davis sat down with Jatan Shah, QSC President and COO, to chat about some organization updates to their business, including separating into two distinct divisions. Capitalizing on its strengths in pro audio and AV/IT systems, QSC is undergoing a realignment of the organization to unlock new growth and better serve its customers.

Trox + Tierney Rebrands as Bluum (opens in new tab) Trox + Tierney, a leading North American education technology company, will continue to grow in the education markets under the new brand of Bluum (opens in new tab). The higher calling of ensuring every student has access to a world-class education remains the company’s mission.

RoomReady Acquires Wired Technologies (opens in new tab) Meeting room technology provider RoomReady (opens in new tab) has acquired Wired Technologies, Inc. (opens in new tab), a St. Louis-based commercial electronic systems integrator. With more than 70 years of expertise providing communication technology for clients across the Greater St. Louis area, Wired Technologies brings a wealth of knowledgeable and experienced technicians into the RoomReady family.

CTSI Acquires Systems Electronics (opens in new tab) Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI") (opens in new tab), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners (opens in new tab), is acquiring Systems Electronics, Inc., (opens in new tab) a communications, safety, and security systems integrator providing turnkey design, installation, and support across healthcare, education, and corporate clients.

Utelogy Acquires CloudThinQ (opens in new tab) Utelogy (opens in new tab), the UC, AV, and device management monitoring and analytics company, has announced its acquisition of CloudThinQ, a Seattle-based provider of IOT and real-time device management for the Enterprise workplace. CloudThinQ has developed a unique cloud-based enterprise IoT platform to intelligently integrate building systems into a flexible and scalable framework for enhanced smart building experiences (opens in new tab).

Snap One Acquires Staub Electronics (opens in new tab) Snap One (opens in new tab) today announced it has acquired long-time Canadian distribution partner Staub Electronics (opens in new tab) in a move to enhance the partner experience throughout Canada and expand the company’s North American local branch footprint. The Staub acquisition reflects Snap One’s continued execution of its acquisition strategy (opens in new tab), further establishing the company as a seasoned acquirer of strategic assets.

Audinate to Acquire Silex Insight's Video Business (opens in new tab) Audinate (opens in new tab), developer of the industry-leading Dante media networking technology, has signed an agreement to acquire the video business of Belgium-based Silex Insight (opens in new tab). The Silex video business produces video networking products for manufacturers of AV equipment.

Chaiken Says Acquisition Is ‘Win-Win’ for Almo (opens in new tab), Exertis In an exclusive interview with SCN, company officials discussed the transition of the pro AV business and how the move will help vendors and customers.