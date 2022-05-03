AVI Systems to Acquire CIM Audio Video / CCS Presentation Systems in Indiana

AVI Systems, a global audiovisual service provider, announced it will acquire CIM Audio Visual / CCS Presentation Systems-Indiana, a full-service audiovisual systems provider serving the education and corporate markets. With approximately 35 employees, CCS operates from its headquarters in Columbus, IN.

"This acquisition immediately expands AVI's capabilities in the education marketplace," said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. "CIM was part of CCS Presentation Systems, the sixth-largest AV systems integrator in the U.S., and has served the K-12 and higher education markets for decades creating a solid footing on the growing technology needs of educators. When combined, AVI's global reach and strength in service, coupled with the expertise CIM has developed, will be a winning combination."

CIM Audio Visual was created by John and Sue Gayman in 1983 with a focus on providing school libraries and media centers with new technologies. As the business grew, CIM became part of CCS Presentation Systems and began to serve corporate industries and emerging markets, including digital curriculum software, one-to-one programs, mobile video conferencing, and Intranets.



“Joining AVI Systems presents many opportunities for both companies,” said Dale Gayman, CEO at CIM. “The AV industry is rapidly changing how educators reach students and we have a solid foundation in this space. Meanwhile, AVI has the infrastructure and ability to serve organizations throughout the United States. As a single entity, we’ll help make AVI a powerhouse in the education market.”

All CIM employees will be invited to transition to AVI, joining the company and its 750-plus employee-owners. CIM’s Gayman and CFO David Theile will continue in leadership roles once the transaction is completed.



With this acquisition, AVI will have nearly 800 employees working from locations in 25 cities in the United States. The company is also the major shareholder in GPA—which enables AVI to serve large, multi-national organizations that have operations around the world.