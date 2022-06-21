NSI Industries acquires Lynn Electronics.

NSI Industries (opens in new tab) has announced that it has acquired Lynn Electronics (opens in new tab), a manufacturer and supplier of custom fiber optic and copper assemblies for the data center and broadband markets. North Wales, PA-based Lynn Electronics broadens and strengthens NSI’s catalog of connectivity solutions products.

“Being in business since 1964, Lynn Electronics is a well-known and trusted name within the low-voltage distribution channel,” explained said David DiDonato, CCO for NSI Industries. “Their reputation, extensive product lines, and Corning Gold certified manufacturing facilities on both coasts makes Lynn an ideal addition to the NSI platform by enhancing our broadband and data center offering to distributors.”

[NSI Industries Adds New Florida Representative for Bridgeport Fittings] (opens in new tab)

In 2021, Lynn Electronics acquired a manufacturer of industry-leading telecom and data center products that increased Lynn’s share in the telecom/data center market, strengthening its product portfolio, accelerating product development, and adding a third, 11,500-square-foot building to Lynn's facilities, enabling faster delivery and greater capacity. These additions to Lynn will now further NSI’s footprint in the telecommunications marketplace.

“Our partnership with NSI significantly strengthens our position in the Datacenter, Broadband and now, AV markets by adding the Platinum Tools and TechLogix Networx product offerings to our current portfolio,” said Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics. “Many of these product additions sell across each of these channels, and I’m excited to present such a holistic offering to our loyal distributor customer base.”

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars] (opens in new tab)

Lynn Electronics will join Platinum Tools and TechLogix Networx (opens in new tab) to broaden the offering of NSI’s new Building Technology division, which is also supported by the many NSI brands within the HVAC and Electrical divisions and will serve to make business transactions with distributors even more streamlined and efficient.