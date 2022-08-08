Guitar Center Business Solutions Acquires Cutting Edge Systems

Guitar Center's Business Solutions division has acquired Cutting Edge Systems Corporation as a part of its aggressive growth strategy for the company’s Business Solution Group. The acquisition brings Cutting Edge’s comprehensive integration services under the umbrella of the Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG), a commercial and residential audiovisual system integrator that has operated as an arm of Guitar Center Business Solutions since 2017, further extending its reach throughout the Northeast United States.

Founded in 1992, Cutting Edge Systems is an audiovisual and automation solutions provider, serving commercial and residential clients throughout New England. Headquartered in Westford, MA, Cutting Edge has built a reputation for excellence over three decades, mastering all spheres of technology installation, including audio, video, lighting control, motorized shading, climate control, video conferencing and IT networking.

“We are excited to welcome Cutting Edge Systems and its talented teams to the Guitar Center family,” said Mohit Parasher, president of Guitar Center’s Business Solutions. “Cutting Edge is well known for its audio-visual expertise throughout New England and Greater Boston. Their experience, skillsets and values are a perfect match for AVDG as we continue to expand in the Northeast and build upon the award-winning technology integration services that AVDG is known for nationally.

Cutting Edge Systems is an HTA-Certified installer whose factory-trained technicians hold certifications with numerous technology brands, including Crestron, Lutron, Control4, Digital Projection, Sony, Marantz, Pakedge, Harman Luxury Audio, and others. The company has been recognized nationally for its system designs and installations in commercial and residential environments.

Additionally, the acquisition of Cutting Edge Systems represents the second major expansion in the Northeast for AVDG, which acquired New England-based Maverick Integration in 2020 and currently has offices in Waltham, MA, and Nashua, NH.

“Customers of Cutting Edge Systems can expect the same great service and expertise that they’ve always received, backed by the industry-leading innovation and streamlined processes that AVDG has been perfecting for more than two decades,” said Parasher. “As we bring these two leaders together as one unified company, we continue to improve upon the technology services, exceptionalism, and proficiency that have made AVDG a trusted AV partner and an industry authority.”