RoomReady Acquires Wired Technologies

Meeting room technology provider RoomReady has acquired Wired Technologies, Inc., a St. Louis-based commercial electronic systems integrator. With more than 70 years of expertise providing communication technology for clients across the Greater St. Louis area, Wired Technologies brings a wealth of knowledgeable and experienced technicians into the RoomReady family.

The acquisition will further expand RoomReady's presence into the St. Louis marketplace, serving as the company's fourth regional campus following Bloomington/Normal (Ill.), New York City and Portland. Together, the RoomReady and Wired Technologies teams will offer customers across industries state-of-the-art audio/visual technologies designed to future proof their facilities.

Wired Technologies' technicians began working with the RoomReady team in mid-November, and the acquisition officially closed Nov. 12, 2021. Customers with any questions about the acquisition, or current/ongoing projects with Wired Technologies, should contact Casey Harrison at charrison@roomready.com.

"The skills, experience and culture of the Wired Technologies team make them a great fit for RoomReady--we're very excited to bring them on board," said RoomReady CEO Aaron McArdle. "Wired Technologies' customers can expect the same level of professionalism and dedication they've received for decades. Together, RoomReady and Wired Technologies will transform St. Louis into an AV and meeting room technology hub--the next step in RoomReady's continued growth.

"Wired Technologies customers deserve the best solutions we can offer. By joining RoomReady, we can bring these customers a much larger scale of services while maintaining the consistent quality they expect," said Wired Technologies president Casey Harrison. "That's why we knew working with RoomReady was the right decision. We're ready to get to work."