Black Box Partners With Juniper Networks to Move Wi-Fi Beyond NextGen.

Black Box (opens in new tab) and Juniper Networks have partnered to further their Wi-Fi and LAN networks available. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity, giving more data and networking options. Black Box explains that networks using Beyond NextGen technology—AI-based Juniper Mist Wi-Fi and LAN cloud services—maintain the simplicity of Wi-Fi and wired networking while leveraging superior outcomes in data management, transfer, system maintenance, and automated diagnostics.

"We're tremendously excited to form a global alliance with Juniper. They are a recognized market leader in secure AI-driven networks," said Jim McKenna, vice president of strategic partnerships for Black Box. "System deployment and integration into existing and complex infrastructures utilizing cloud-based services and AI operability is the future. Juniper has proven themselves to be the true innovators in that realm, so our partnership is a natural fit for our respective organizations and clients."

"Global integrators are challenged foremost to provide ease-of-deployment, uniformity, and predictability," continued enterprise director of solutions at Black Box, Juned Noonari. "Our Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) provides a futuristic approach toward the highest-quality service and the ability to preempt problems. We know of no other company on the cutting edge of that technology than Juniper. Our partnership is a welcomed one."

"Our Mist AI and cloud technology utilizes a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science techniques to optimize user experiences and to simplify operations across the wireless, wired and SD-WAN domains. Black Box's expertise in this space and trusted relationships with Fortune 1000 enterprise companies make Black Box an ideal partner as we move this technology into the forefront of what is truly possible," said Thomas Desrues, vice president of alliances at Juniper.