AVI-SPL to Acquire Sonics

AVI-SPL announced on Feb. 23 that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Sonics AVI Ltd. (Sonics), an AV integration firm in Dublin. The acquisition is expected to close in the next week.

Sonics has earned a reputation for helping the world’s largest brands create new value with modern workplace solutions. The firm works closely with companies of all sectors in Ireland and across Europe to ensure their AV and meeting technology creates impact and operates flawlessly.

The Sonics team will become an extension of AVI-SPL Limited, based in the United Kingdom. AVI-SPL sees tremendous growth opportunity with Sonics in its local market and will bolster operations there. AVI-SPL also sees the experienced Sonics business significantly strengthening its capabilities in Europe and beyond, as AVI-SPL’s global footprint continues to expand in key markets like India.

Michael Kellaway (Image credit: AVI-SPL)

“There is a natural fit for our two organizations,” said Michael Kellaway, managing director UK and Ireland, AVI-SPL. “Both companies have led the way in creating customer success with leading-edge AV and unified communications deployments and exceptional day-two services to support them. I’m thrilled to welcome Sonics to our team.”

Once united, the vision is for the Sonics and AVI-SPL UK teams to hit the ground running with newly expanded capabilities to respond to increased customer demand in Europe. Organizations of all sectors and sizes are now reimagining the workplace for more flexible, hybrid work models where their stakeholders can effectively connect and communicate from anywhere, at any time. The combined operation will be well positioned to deliver these modernized experiences so businesses and teams can work smarter and live better.

“We’ve worked extremely hard in Ireland over the past 16 years to become an established and trusted AV systems integrator known for our engineering pedigree—and that’s something I’m extremely proud of," said Steven McKenna, managing director of Sonics. "Having successfully collaborated with AVI-SPL on projects as a partner, we’ve had only positive experiences working together through a common shared focus on delivering great projects. This news is really exciting for the future of the team here in Ireland.”