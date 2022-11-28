Kramer on the Move: Expands in India, Partners with Exertis Pro AV

Kramer (opens in new tab) announced two big moves to expand its global presence last week. The company opened a brand-new R&D (research and development) center in Noida, India and joined forces with Exertis Pro AV.

Kramer Opens Research and Development Center

Kramer's new R&D center in Noida, India, is an extension to its global R&D organization with offices in Israel and Canada. Kramer has invested in 1,000-sqaure-meter offices including an R&D lab, sales center, advanced meeting, and collaboration spaces.

“We invest a double-digit percentage of revenue every year in innovation," Gilad Yron, CEO at Kramer, said. "As part of our goal to build strong R&D capabilities around the world, India offers a huge opportunity in terms of talent and extending our geographical reach. We’re excited about the potential our Noida R&D center brings to expand our offering in the UCC space as well as other software centric products. Shorting the distance between our customers and the product development is an important pillar of our strategy which can be seen in every R&D center we have. The Noida R&D center follows the same direction.”

The center will be driving the development of applications and software solutions in the UCC space, a sector where Kramer is seeing huge growth and interest from its global customer base. This is being driven by the hybrid models of working now commonplace worldwide, and the need for high quality, secure audio and visual collaboration solutions. The company will be recruiting locally for a number of software development positions.



“The ‘physi-digi’ world we live in requires innovative solutions that drive productivity and collaboration, both virtually and in person," concluded Dorit Bitter, vice president of R&D at Kramer. "Kramer’s vision is to meet this demand by creating technology that powers the world’s most intuitive end-to-end audio-visual experiences. Developing software applications, particularly to support the UCC sector, is a top priority, and we’re confident that our new R&D center in Noida, India will help us to remain a leader in this field.”

A New Distribution Partnership with Exertis Pro AV in Germany

Kramer has partnered with Exertis Pro AV in Germany. From innovative wireless presentation and collaboration, revolutionary room control built in the cloud, to web-based AV network management, Kramer is setting a new standard for AV/IT convergence. The company is committed to providing the best products, solutions and services across the enterprise, education and government markets.

"Partnering with a distributor as credible and professional as Exertis Pro AV makes me excited for the future of this collaboration," said Marc Issan, global vice president sales at Kramer. "With each other’s help, customers in Germany will gain access to Kramer’s secure and reliable AV products while experiencing seamless support from Exertis Pro AV through innovative audio-visual experiences that power creativity, collaboration and engagement in the physi-digi world.”

With this new partnership, Exertis Pro AV will be able to market Kramer's entire portfolio while delivering intuitive audiovisual experiences through its wide network of resellers, integrators, planners, and architects in Germany. Customers will now have access to a dedicated team offering reliable support that drives the business forward.

"Kramer stands for a high level of innovation," added Rainer Sprinzl, managing director DACH at Exertis Pro AV. "We will gladly use this for our customers and ourselves to increasingly offer holistic solutions. The partnership with Kramer combines an A-brand manufacturer with an A-distributor. In doing so, the range of solutions ideally complements the existing Exertis product range."