No More Never.no: Company Rebrands as Dizplai

Dizplai , the cloud data-display platform and professional services team formerly known as Never.no, has completed an extensive rebranding, incorporating cloud-based audience engagement platform, Bee-On, within the new brand name.

The extensive rebranding features a new logo, messaging, updated website, and mission. The move is in response to the expanding innovations within its cloud production platform, as well as a renewed focus to support content creators in driving engagement and evolving live experiences across a wider range of verticals. This follows the company’s structural and management team reshuffle, and a more than 30 percent increase in year-to-year growth over the past 12 months, working with global broadcasters, producers, brands, and event organizers.

[SCN Exclusive: Expect Big Changes at 2022 NAB Show]

Dizplai will be at the 2022 NAB Show (Booth N2032) in Las Vegas, NV, in April, as well as SXSW in Austin, Texas, in March.

Ed Abis (Image credit: Dizplai)

“It’s an exciting major milestone for the company. As content creation continues to evolve, we’re seeing a unique opportunity for the brand to expand on the foundations and success we’ve built over the years,” said Ed Abis, managing director of Dizplai. “Our incredible client retention rate of 90 percent plus and growth is testament to the team’s collective expertise and commitment in enabling clients such as BT Sport, DAZN, BBC, ITV, and Manchester City to create interactive viewing experiences. We’re really looking forward to showcasing our innovations and new brand on a global scale, as part of our trade missions to grow international commerce."

[Cloud Power: Cloud or On-Prem?]

Dizplai has been picked alongside an exclusive list of British-based disruptive innovators to be part of a global outreach for International commerce opportunities. The Government-led Department of International Trade (DIT) is supporting Dizplai in trade missions to SXSW and a sports economy mission to Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Media consumption trends are changing dramatically as viewers use multiple platforms and devices simultaneously. Dizplai inspires and enables producers to place the audience at the center of the content, instead of in front of it. Connecting seamlessly within a cloud environment, Dizplai has access to live data feeds—including sports stats, weather, and betting—and enables producers to capture, interact with, and build content from social, messaging services, and interactive apps.

Karl Kathuria (Image credit: Dizplai)

“This is a big change, and we're ready for it. We love the challenges that we're given, whether it's creating new visual experiences, or devising entire campaigns and formats,” said Karl Kathuria, customer solutions director for Dizplai. “We're taking all the experience we've gained, and using it to reimagine our platform. We're working from the ground up to maximize the user experience, allowing our clients to continue to surface the best content from an increasing array of sources, and to engage smarter with their audience.”