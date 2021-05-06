SnapAV To Acquire Access Networks

Furthering its mission to be a complete, one-stop shop for integration Partners, SnapAV is set to acquire Access Networks. The acquisition, which is expected to close later this month, will broaden SnapAV’s networking portfolio with new products and managed services including system design, configuration, monitoring, and support.

“Adding Access Networks to the SnapAV portfolio enables our Partners to tackle any size commercial or residential network project,” said GPaul Hess, SnapAV chief product officer. “The pandemic has affirmed our belief that a solid network infrastructure is critical in any home or business. Access Networks complements our OvrC-enabled networking solutions including Araknis and Pakedge solutions and strengthens our partners’ ability to handle network deployments of any size for any need.”

“More SnapAV partners can now do more complex networking jobs with greater confidence, knowing that they are supported by Access Networks. Their industry-leading team of professionals bring comprehensive experience and high-performance hardware solutions to the SnapAV networking product portfolio,” Hess added.

“By joining the SnapAV family, we believe our combined strengths will accelerate our growth and ability to offer broader and more comprehensive service solutions for our partners.” said Bryce Nordstrand, CEO, Access Networks. “We’re excited to see how, together, Access Networks and SnapAV will equip our partners with more capabilities and confidence to grow their business in a way that they wouldn’t have been able to before.”

"This acquisition signals the start of the next great chapter in the history of Access Networks," concluded Hagai Feiner, president, Access Networks. "SnapAV enables us to scale at an unprecedented rate in our core market while enabling us to develop and fully commercialize new market opportunities.”

SnapAV will soon integrate Access Networks solutions with the full family of its existing products—including Control4, OvrC, Wattbox, Araknis, and Pakedge—to offer Access Networks deployments with more scale, better control, and smart power built into the design. Access Networks products will be made available through SnapAV’s e-commerce site and network of local pro stores in the coming months. Until then, partners can visit accessnetworks.com to learn more.