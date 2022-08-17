NSI Industries Acquires SUPCO

NSI Industries (opens in new tab) has acquired Allenwood, N.J.-based Sealed Unit Parts (opens in new tab) (SUPCO). SUPCO designs, manufactures, and distributes parts, components, test instruments, and tools, and broadens and strengthens NSI’s products offering in these growing categories.

“SUPCO has been a leader in HVAC for more than 75 years and has built a tremendous reputation with its customers over the years in not only providing first in class products, but also as a collaborative, forward thinking organization which puts the customer first,” said Rob Hennessy, NSI’s HVAC division leader. “By leading with these attributes, SUPCO naturally aligns itself with NSI and its approach to the marketplace. We welcome the entire SUPCO team to the NSI family and look forward to increasing SUPCO’s HVACR and appliance market share with the added strengths that comes with being a part of the NSI platform.”

SUPCO has always recognized that the most innovative product ideas come directly from those who understand the challenges of the job firsthand. Its exclusive product line—SUPCO TradeFox—is comprised of products that have been invented by real trade technicians. Through the SUPCO TradeFox brand, SUPCO helps technicians bring their inventions to life and to the market by leveraging the company’s years of experience in engineering, its manufacturing capabilities, and its expansive distribution reach.

“When customers see the SUPCO brand, they can expect technician-focused innovation at value-driven prices, and a commitment to integrity, flexibility, and partnership when it comes to how we do business with our customers,” explained SUPCO CEO Chris Mancuso. “NSI Industries and its brands also share these ideals, so we are excited to broaden and strengthen our position in the HVACR and appliance parts industries as part of the NSI family.”

SUPCO engineers invented the patented Bullet Line Tap valve in the 1960s, discovered the PTC technology behind the company’s renowned two-wire air conditioning and refrigeration hard start kits, and manufactured the first ever electronic vacuum gauge in the 1990s. Today, SUPCO operates manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, the Midwest, and abroad, maintaining a worldwide network of sales representatives and distributors to serve both domestic and international industries as well as an in-house engineering team to ensure its products are produced to the highest standard by people who know the industry. Within the past 15 years, SUPCO's strategic growth has included acquisitions of Climate Technology Corporation (CTC), A-1 Components, Cam-Stat, NAPCO and Aquasolve Chemical Company.