Spinitar Will Host Its 8th Golf for Hope, Benefiting City of Hope, Orange County

Spinitar (opens in new tab) will host its eighth annual Spinitar Golf for Hope event, benefiting City of Hope, Orange County. This year’s event will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, at Yorba Linda Country Club, a private venue in Southern California.

The annual event unites AV industry professionals, including Spinitar’s closest family and friends, customers, and partners, for a day of fun and fundraising on the golf course. Following golf, participants enjoy a cocktail and dinner reception where guests in attendance take part in several raffles and auction opportunities.

(Image credit: Spinitar)

“The Spinitar Golf for Hope event is something all Spinitarians, industry partners, customers, and everyone involved looks forward to each year," said Art Foxall, Legrand AV, territory sales manager in Southern California. "Besides spending the day together on the golf course building relationships and memories, we get to give back and pay it forward to City of Hope, Orange County, and the great work that they do. We are honored to sponsor this event, and we look forward to seeing everyone in November."

[Red Dot Digital Media, Spinitar Bring Digital Wayfinding Solution to Hawaii Resort] (opens in new tab)

In 2021, Spinitar raised a fundraising record of $140,000 (opens in new tab) for City of Hope, Orange County. All the proceeds from the event go directly to the non-profit organization, supporting their efforts to fight and cure cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. From the contributions of the sponsors, Spinitar Golf for Hope has raised nearly $800,000 over the event’s seven-year history.

(Image credit: Spinitar)

American snowboard coach for the US halfpipe team, JJ Thomas, Red Bull-sponsored snowboard athlete, Toby Miller, and actor, Andy Buckley, who’s best known for his role on The Office, will be this year's celebrity guest hosts at the event. Diamond sponsors will have a chance to golf with one of the celebrities and guests in attendance will get the opportunity to chat it up with the stars, learning more about what it takes to become a champion in work, but more importantly, in life.

(Image credit: Spinitar)

“I have participated in every Golf for Hope event since the beginning, and it is both the most fun and most important charity event of the year," said Matthew Kosel, Crestron, regional sales manager, commercial. "City of Hope does such important work and their efforts have significantly impacted my family and me. It is evident that Spinitar sincerely enjoys supporting such a great cause—I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”