Kinly, Utelogy Partner to Bolster Remote Management and Monitoring Capabilities

Kinly and Utelogy have joined in a strategic partnership to strengthen Kinly’s value proposition with the addition of agnostic, non-intrusive remote management software that pre-empts and solves issues, without impacting the end-user. Not only does the software provide automated remote diagnostics and room readiness capabilities, but it also gives the end-user room and device usage data which provides the agility for informed business decisions to be made in real time.

“We are delighted to secure this global agreement," commented Jean-Paul Lemmens, global procurement director, Kinly. "Utelogy and Kinly are the perfect fit. We look forward to combining Kinly’s know-how and extensive partner network with Utelogy’s expertise in remote management and monitoring to maximize efficiency and revenue for Kinly customers worldwide.”

Combined with Kinly’s expertise in UCC technology design and deployment, the inclusion of Utelogy software delivers a best-in-class managed service portfolio that maximises uptime, productivity and ROI. Kinly is now positioned to provide Utelogy licenses to its customers and offer 24/7 monitoring as a service, meaning there is no need for customers to upskill their IT teams.

[SCN Exclusive: New Kinly CEO Martin Sets His Sights on U.S Market Growth] (opens in new tab)

Utelogy delivers the most comprehensive range of analytics and integrated control to the world of AV and unified communications. The agreement comes into effect immediately across Kinly’s international regions, representing a mutually beneficial global partnership.

“This is a significant partnership for both Utelogy and Kinly," Kevin Morrison, CEO, Utelogy, added. "We are excited to extend the benefits of Utelogy’s software into an expanded customer base by leveraging Kinly’s international reach and expertise in AV and UCC technologies.”