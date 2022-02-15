In Key Integration Milestone, Exterity Rebrands as VITEC

Exterity is now officially VITEC, marking a key milestone in the successful integration of both companies following the acquisition of Exterity in April 2021. VITEC is a market-leading provider of IPTV, video streaming and digital signage solutions that helps organizations harness the power of video to engage, empower and evolve. The strengthened organization will continue to deliver a wide range of best-in-class solutions across its markets, leveraging the expertise of the combined teams to best serve customers and partners around the globe. The move has been further signified by new branding, incorporating the distinctive Exterity orange into the VITEC logo, giving a fresh new look to accompany the change.

"Since the acquisition, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes--integrating business processes, gaining deeper understanding of the combined product range, and bringing our teams together," said Colin Farquhar, VITEC senior VP of sales and former Exterity CEO. "We have been focused on coming together as 'one VITEC,' exploring product integrations and shared technologies to best serve our customers. We couldn't be prouder to be part of the VITEC team, and we look forward to an exciting future."

Game Plan for the Combined Companies

The combined company now has 375 employees across 16 countries, and work is ongoing towards maintaining and expanding upon the investment in Exterity staff and locations. VITEC has acquired the previously leased Exterity HQ building in Dalgety Bay, Fife, Scotland, with a view to further expanding operations in 2022. Furthermore, the team based in Dubai is moving to newly purchased premises in the Indigo Icon Tower in the DMCC Free Zone, at the center of Jumeirah Lake Towers district. VITEC will also be looking to expand the team in the Middle East region, which it sees as a key growth market.

In early 2022, VITEC will launch a next-generation transcoder, its first jointly developed product, bringing the best of Exterity and VITEC transcoder technology into the VITEC Prism transcoder product. Prism is a high-performance IP transcoder that enables IP video content to be easily converted into the right format to suit a wide range of devices and applications.

'We Are Now All One VITEC'

"When we acquired Exterity, our intention was to accelerate growth and strengthen our leadership position as IPTV, video streaming and digital signage provider for corporate, government, military, venues, hospitality and broadcast customers," said Philippe Wetzel, CEO, VITEC. "We knew the many natural technology and customer synergies between the two companies would enable us to extend our reach into new geographies, market verticals and partners. We have enjoyed the collaborative process of finding out more and learning from each other over recent months. It is clear that the strategic acquisition will be hugely beneficial, and I'm delighted that we are now all one VITEC, working together to achieve our goals."

The newly launched VITEC website will now cater to both VITEC customers and legacy Exterity customers and channel partners.