Kramer, Logitech Partner for Certified Conferencing Solutions—What to Know

Kramer, a leading audiovisual experience company, announced that the Logitech MeetUp conference camera is now fully certified for Kramer VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 wireless presentation. The solution unifies Kramer VIA-Connect2 and the Logitech MeetUp all-in-one video bar in a compact, easy-to-deploy, complete wireless presentation and collaboration solution.



The new Kramer VIA Connect2 and VIA Campus2 solutions now provide users with a seamless experience when paired with the Logitech MeetUp cameras. Suitable for a wide range of room sizes, the solution doesn't require any software or complicated set-up, just a USB connection between the Kramer VIA platform and the Logitech MeetUp camera. Through this partnership, Kramer and Logitech are reducing complexity and increasing flexibility in meeting rooms worldwide. Logitech RightSense technologies—including RightSound, RightSight, and RightLight—ensure that in-room participants are clearly seen and heard, without additional calibration or manual intervention.

Aviv Ron (Image credit: Kramer)

“As corporations catch up with new hybrid working habits, collaboration between UC manufacturers is key to producing solutions that are not only efficient for resellers and users, but are future-proofed as platforms advance and customer requirements evolve," explained Aviv Ron, vice president, corporate development and strategy at Kramer.

“We constantly look for partnership opportunities that will improve our customer experience and bring greater value. Logitech has been instrumental in the development of meeting room solutions and together we look forward to providing new and innovative solutions that further enhance the workplace.”



Users can also instantly connect to in-room technology and control all peripherals from a single device for seamless connectivity and collaboration. Plus, Kramer’s wireless peripheral connectivity solution, VIA Versa, enables wireless connectivity with Logitech MeetUp in any collaboration space.

“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Kramer, and combine the excellent wireless presentation and collaboration of Kramer’s VIA family with our leading solutions in the unified communication space,” added Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and go-to-market at Logitech.



The VIA-Connect2-M is available in America and Canada exclusively through Starin and Synnex. Other certified Kramer VIA and Logitech MeetUp conference room solutions and accessories are available separately.