Disguise Acquires Polygon Labs to Enable Cloud-Based Workflows for Broadcasters

The visual storytelling platform and a market leader in extended reality (xR) solutions, disguise, announced its acquisition of broadcast data and content-visualization solutions platform, Polygon Labs. This marks another milestone in disguise’s move towards cloud-based production that will enhance its workflow to better address user needs in the fast-growing media production and broadcast markets.

With 20 years of experience in powering the world’s biggest and most complex live shows and concert tours, disguise broke new ground two years ago when it released its extended reality (xR) technology platform, efficiently removing many key challenges faced by broadcasters today. The disguise xR platform, together with LED screens, graphics engines such as Unreal Engine, and camera tracking, combines augmented and mixed reality elements to deliver spectacular, photorealistic virtual graphics during live broadcasts. This new and award-winning workflow has already elevated the virtual production quality and capacity of broadcasters such as Turner Broadcasting, Eurosport, ITV Sport, CCTV China, KBS and TV Tokyo in Japan, and KBS Korea to bring immersive visual experiences to captivated global audiences.

Through its suite of software solutions and creative services, Polygon Labs offers a powerful cloud-native platform and turn-key services that have been trusted by world-leading broadcasters such as CNN, Univision, The Weather Channel, and TV Globo. Polygon Labs dynamically controls and delivers high-end Unreal Engine graphics with real-time data visualization via their cloud or on-prem solutions for some of the highest profile events including the U.S. elections, Olympics, and World Cup.

By adding Polygon Labs to its award-winning workflow, disguise will build integrations that enable xR studios to have access to a wider range of broadcast workflows which empower remote production and cloud-based collaboration. Users of both disguise and Polygon Labs will be able to benefit from easy-to-manage, data-driven graphics workflows while running fully native Unreal Engine, as well as extended design and production capability for graphics.

“We are very proud and delighted to welcome Polygon Labs to the disguise team," said disguise CEO, Fernando Kufer. "This is a key turning point for both our user communities, partners, and customers, and a huge step in our direction towards cloud and new media production workflows. The future is cloud-based remote collaboration and our work with Polygon Labs will unlock a whole new level of productivity and connectivity for all our users."

“Over the years, Polygon Labs has helped some of the biggest broadcasters turn data into engaging stories through powerful graphics and data visualization," said Grigory Mindlin, CEO at Polygon Labs. "Joining forces with disguise will take us into the next chapter of accelerating our journey towards graphics production workflows in the cloud. Our shared vision and passion for delivering the most engaging visual experiences will help us empower our users with a much more comprehensive solution to deliver the world’s most engaging storytelling graphics.

In the months to come, disguise and Polygon Labs will be working closely together to build out an integrated workflow that gives value to users across both platforms. Soon, users can expect to achieve unified cloud-based data aggregation and graphics control that allow easy integration of broadcast workflows, as well as extended design