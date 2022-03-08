Live Media Group Holdings Expands; Acquires Lyon Video

Live Media Group Holdings today announced its acquisition of Lyon Video, a video broadcasting and production company based in Columbus, OH. The transaction closed on March 1 and marks LMGH’s fourth strategic acquisition in the past three years, reinforcing the company’s rapidly expanding position as a national production and live broadcast services powerhouse.

(Image credit: Live Media Group Holdings)

Founded in 1986, Lyon Video maintains a fleet of 11 production trucks, including three that support native 4K/UHD production, and seven B-unit trucks that provide additional space for graphics, slow-motion replays, or second-screen production. The company also provides production crewing, equipment rental, turnkey live production solutions, production facility design, and streaming services including its own Lyon Cloud streaming video platform.

Brad Sexton, president and CEO of Live Media Group Holdings, said the company will continue to operate as Lyon Video, and there will be no changes to the leadership team, company structure, or operations. “Lyon Video has built their brand and its amazing reputation over the past 36 years. Their relationships with clients across live events, sports, and broadcast markets have been earned through high-quality, high-profile productions,” Sexton explained. “The reasons for the purchase were simple: Lyon Video’s assets are phenomenal, their engineering team is one of the most talented in the industry, and the Midwest location allows LMGH to continue to support client projects across the country.”

Lyon Video is another complementary company that will help Live Media Group Holdings continue to expand their national presence and strengthen live production and broadcast offerings.

Lyon Video joins the growing LMGH team, which also includes Live Media Group, Live Mobile Group, TNDV and Harb Production Services. Combined, the operations represent one of the largest mid-level unit production companies in the United States.

(Image credit: Lyon Video)

“This acquisition is an exciting move forward for Lyon Video,” added Chad Snyder, president of Lyon Video. “By joining Live Media Group Holdings, we become part of a larger team dedicated to delivering live broadcast excellence. Our new home with LMGH will allow us to expand our services and depth of offerings to our clients.”

Ardea Capital Partners and the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management led the investment round of Live Media Group Holdings. Marc Saiontz, CEO of Ardea Capital Partners (ACP) commented, “Live Media Group Holdings is well positioned for exponential growth across an industry that is continuing to evolve. We are very impressed with the management teams associated with all of the companies within the LMGH portfolio." Taylor Mefford, managing director at Goldman Sachs added, “Live Media Group Holdings has a very unique consolidation, roll up strategy that will resonate within an industry that continues to look for new production and technology solutions.”