CTSI Acquires Systems Electronics

Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is acquiring Systems Electronics, Inc., a communications, safety, and security systems integrator providing turnkey design, installation, and support across healthcare, education, and corporate clients.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Knightdale, NC, Systems Electronics helps healthcare facilities improve patient care and financial performance through clinical workflow process improvement, nurse call integration, resource tracking, reporting, and analytics. The company also delivers fire, security, and other systems integration solutions across its customer base.

[CTSI Acquires Collaborative Technology Solutions]

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, CTSI designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and manages highly engineered fire, security, nurse call, audiovisual, collaboration, and communication systems. CTSI serves thousands of clients across the United States.

"While continuing to expand our critical communications and healthcare business, Systems Electronics further enhances our North Carolina presence and extends our Virginia support structure to include the Tidewater and Western regions of the state," says CTSI president/CEO Joe Oliveri.

[Wind Point Partners Acquires CTSI]

Systems Electronics represents the eighth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

Bundy Group, an investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Systems Electronics in connection with the transaction.