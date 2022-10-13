AtlasIED, RTI Control Partner to Help Integrators Enhance Customer Experience

AtlasIED (opens in new tab) and RTI (opens in new tab) partnered to create a control module specifically to enable RTI customers to manage Atmosphere directly through the RTI control and automation system.

Ideally suited for hospitality, education, house of worship, retail, and other commercial environments, Atmosphere harnesses touchless control, automation, and artificial intelligence to simplify the installation, customization, and operation of digital audio systems. With the new control integration, RTI customers can now integrate, identify, and control Atmosphere products through the same RTI interface—on touchpanels, keypads, and mobile devices—that controls and automates the rest of the facility.

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

“Establishments of all types require audio systems that are simple to install, integrate, and configure to improve audio performance and create experiences that connect with guests,” said Tom Lureman, product manager at AtlasIED. “The new RTI driver aligns with our core foundation for developing Atmosphere; specifically, to offer a simple way for integrators and users to create memorable experiences for guests and staff in any environment.”

The control module permits RTI control panel integration with Atmosphere and enables customers to route audio signals through a single user interface within an establishment or to multiple zones within a space. The control panel will include native Atmosphere audio controls including sources and volume and will also include a microphone input, such as for in-house announcements or to connect music from a DJ. RTI customers will automatically have access to the Atmosphere module in the RTI driver library and it can also be downloaded from the RTI dealer portal.

(Image credit: RTI)

“Integrating the Atmosphere audio ecosystem into the RTI control platform has been a priority request from RTI integrators,” said RTI product management director Neal Ellsworth. “RTI and Atmosphere elevate the control and audio experience in any commercial setting, from retail to hospitality, and we are excited to launch the new driver that integrates Atmosphere with RTI.”

AtlasIED has created a range of native drivers to meet the industry’s compatibility demands, allowing end-users to integrate AtlasIED technology into a greater variety of audio, video, and network devices to create a unified system.