Utelogy Acquires CloudThinQ

Utelogy, a leading UC, AV, and device management monitoring and analytics company, has announced its acquisition of CloudThinQ, a Seattle-based provider of IOT and real-time device management for the Enterprise workplace. CloudThinQ has developed a unique cloud-based enterprise IoT platform to intelligently integrate building systems into a flexible and scalable framework for enhanced smart building experiences.

Utelogy CEO Kevin Morrison (Image credit: Utelogy)

"Bringing these companies together was a natural step in both company’s evolution," said Kevin Morrison, CEO of Utelogy. "We have been working closely with CloudThinQ in the last couple of years, and both technically and culturally the fit is perfect. CloudThinQ has developed compelling technology and their expertise in IOT, AI, cognitive voice, and management of real-time edge devices for leading global customers is second to none."



Utelogy is deployed globally by customers across corporate, investment banking, government, technology, and higher education. The Utelogy platform delivers significantly improved user experience, proven long term cost-savings, and provides actionable insights into how technology and real estate are being engaged and utilized across the entire estate.

The strategic acquisition of CloudThinQ will provide a platform extension that delivers insight, management, and control far beyond the meeting room and classroom and drives value to a wider cross section of stakeholders.

"In a post-pandemic world, as employees return to the hybrid workplace, our customers are looking to ensure all technology users enjoy a great experience and, therefore, need a toolset to help increase uptime, monitor, and manage technology proactively as well as deliver deep analytics and user insights," explained Morrison. "With Utelogy’s acquisition of CloudThinQ, our technology will deliver on the combined vision of allowing everyone in the connected workspace to be first class participants."

As part of the acquisition, Jim Sebring co-founder and CTO of CloudThinQ, joins Utelogy as CTO. "We look forward to joining forces with the Utelogy team," said Sebring. "This acquisition will help Utelogy accelerate its growth and bring exciting opportunities for enabling and managing engaging customer experiences."