Midwest Reps Announce Merger

BP Marketing, a leading Pro AV manufacturers rep in the Midwest, announced they will be joining forces with Visitec. This union leverages both companies workforces and elevates the region's presence significantly. The merger is effective March 1.

“In a time where many AV companies are pulling back, BP is forging ahead to build a bigger network for our integration partners to leverage,” said Steve Garber, president of BP Marketing. “This partnership will grow our business, and increase sales predictably, but more importantly, it will combine two incredible sales teams, and we’ll be able to play offense more effectively with pooled resources, and a line card that will be unmatched.”

“From an organizational standpoint, Visitec will continue to be a brand. Their reputation is stellar, and we do not want to impede that progress, but rather blend our forces to create a team of reps with better territory coverage in the right places to better serve our partners,” said Dave Olson, vice president of BP Marketing. “The mix of experience and company cultures are also very similar, so we feel that this blend of industry experience and customer service minded teams will be an added resource to meet the demands of the industry.”

Both companies cover 13 states in the Midwest including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Additionally, BP Marketing supports select lines in the Rocky Mountain areas of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.