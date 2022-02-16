AVI Systems to Acquire Onsite AV

AVI Systems, one of the largest technology systems integrators in the United States, today announced it will acquire Austin, Texas-based Onsite AV Service Partners. The privately owned Onsite AV has served the AV needs of the Austin-area marketplace since 2004, creating a reputation for its loyal relationships with customers and staff. The acquisition is expected to close on April 1, 2022.

“We’re excited about the acquisition of Onsite AV because of the solid reputation the company has and the scope of services their skilled employees deliver to customers,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “Combined with our existing employees in Austin, and the additional resources we can bring to the business, I’m confident we’ll quickly grow to serve a diverse customer set in the Austin-San Antonio corridor.”

Shelly Cox and Karla Samaripa launched Onsite AV to deliver customized AV solutions with a heavy focus on service to fit individual client needs. In 18 years of business together, they have witnessed dramatic growth as well as a great deal of technological advancements and collaborative system development.

“We’ve enjoyed building this business and we're excited about the opportunity to be part of AVI,” said Samaripa. “Together we'll become the premier systems integrator in Texas and the United States. AVI presents a unique growth opportunity that we want to share with our clients and our employees. The AV industry is one to watch because it’s so instrumental in enabling hybrid work, helping organizations communicate their messages, and enhancing productivity.”

Both Cox and Samaripa will continue to be involved in the business as employees at AVI, reporting to Robby Turner, AVI’s area vice president serving Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. All existing Onsite AV staff will also become AVI employees, joining the company and its 700-plus employee owners. The current Onsite AV facility in Round Rock will become AVI’s primary branch office supporting the Austin area.

With this acquisition, AVI now has offices in 23 cities across the United States. The company is also the U.S. regional business unit of the GPA, which enables AVI to serve large, multi-national organizations around the world.