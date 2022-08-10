Snap One acquires Clare Controls.

Snap One (opens in new tab) announced the acquisition of Clare Controls, maker of the ClareOne smart home and security system, as part of its ongoing mission to provide partners with value-added solutions for every need and budget.

Since Snap One entered an exclusive distribution partnership with Clare Controls in 2019, the ClareOne system has become a go-to for Snap One partners, providing a hybrid smart home and security solution for entry- to mid-level applications.

According to Mike Jordan, Snap One senior vice president of control and entertainment, ClareOne is a cornerstone in Snap One’s larger strategy, filling the space between commonly available security systems and luxury whole home control solutions.

“ClareOne has become a favorite among our Partners because it provides professionally monitored security alongside easy-to-implement smart home integrations,” Jordan said. “The combined capabilities allow safety-focused homeowners to dip their toes into smart living solutions and provide a clear upgrade pathway to build out a fully connected home through seamless integration with hundreds of devices, including the powerful Control4 system.”

(Image credit: Snap One, Clare Controls)

ClareOne is the centerpiece of the Clare Controls platform, providing many common features including a broad integration portfolio and rich configuration options. ClareOne delivers these professional capabilities in a cost-efficient solution, enabling Partners to easily differentiate their offerings from DIY solutions.

Clare Controls CEO and founder Brett Price noted that the acquisition by Snap One cements ClareOne as a vital part of an integrator’s toolkit and reaffirms the value and power the solution provides for users.

“Clare Controls built ClareOne to bridge the gap between security and smart living, providing users and integrators with an adaptable, integrated solution, and we are thrilled to join the Snap One family of leading smart living and security solutions,” Price said. “Whether a job calls for an affordable security and smart home solution, an upgradable system that can be added to later with Control4, or if there is an existing integrated home that needs enhanced security, ClareOne gives Snap One Partners the power and capabilities they need.”

Clare Controls also offers profitable peripherals such as the new ClareVision line of security cameras that deliver valuable features such as motion detection and Starlight software for low light enhancement. Another one of the distinct benefits of ClareOne is the flexible monthly fee structure that lets Snap One partners differentiate their service with a recurring monthly revenue model, starting with fee-free smart home features and self- or professional-monitoring tiers at half the price of competitors.

The easy-to-install ClareOne panel is an incredibly slim all-in-one panel that is ETL listed and provides a unified user experience for on-site and remote access to security, surveillance and smart home capabilities and operations. Additionally, Clare Controls offers a robust lineup of smart, intuitive surveillance solutions that integrate with the ClareOne system that can also be installed as a standalone surveillance system.

“By occupying a unique space in the security and smart home market, ClareOne allows Partners to win business in the new construction market for production builders, MDU properties and the traditional smart home security monitoring space, including budget-conscious projects,” Jordan added. “Additionally, making ClareOne a permanent part of our product catalog complements the thousands of products available from Snap One and ensures we can continue to deliver profitable, effective solutions to Partners for every job and every project budget.”

Snap One partners enjoy convenient access to Clare Controls products, which are available through Snap One’s e-commerce portal and 30-plus local branches.