AV Acquisition News: Uniguest Acquires Otrum

Uniguest (opens in new tab) announced its acquisition of Otrum AS (opens in new tab), a digital engagement provider to the hospitality industry.

Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Otrum to the Uniguest organization marks its first acquisition of 2022 following on from JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara and Planet eStream in 2021.

[Tried-and-True Wins the AV Heart and Business] (opens in new tab)

“Otrum is a superb addition to our business; a technology and a team we have been hugely impressed with over the years," said Uniguest chief executive officer, Jeff Hiscox. "Since meeting with Stein [Surlien, CEO at Otrum] and the team we have learned so much more about their platform and their culture and feel this is a great fit with Uniguest. As we carefully integrate Otrum into our business we will explore opportunities to extend the reach of our entire offering into our combined client base, enhancing our solutions and our customers’ experience with us.”

Founded in 1985 and based in Oslo, Norway, Otrum AS delivers interactive TV and digital signage solutions allowing its technology to engage audiences through any digital surface and boasts over 2.5 million users per month.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright] (opens in new tab)

“There are few companies who have such an impressive array of clients, deep and lasting partnerships in their chosen markets, and as broad a range of technologies as Uniguest," said Surlien, who will stay on with Uniguest after the acquisition. "To join this team was an easy decision. We believe in the vision of the Uniguest leadership team and are excited to be part of it. We have worked hard to build a great business and exceptional technology platform that we are rightly very proud of, and we are excited by the prospect of the coming together of our business with Uniguest.”