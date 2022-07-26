Lightware, Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner for Hybrid, Videoconferencing Collaboration

Lightware Visual Engineering (opens in new tab)’s journey towards a SolutionsPlus partnership with Cisco started back in 2018 and has recently gained a powerful momentum with the development of hybrid collaboration across the AV industry. The partnership offers industry solutions for hybrid collaborative environments and encourages partners and customers across the world to contribute to their productivity by deploying Lightware’s bundle products for Cisco Webex rooms.

Customers needed to expand and extend their Cisco videoconferencing rooms with simple and consistent control, and the need for effective use of premises has become crucial in the post-pandemic era.

As a Cisco SolutionsPlus partner, Lightware offers “Cisco compatible” products, which are listed in the Global Price List (GPL) of Cisco and can be procured as “Hardware as Service” for three or five years of use, an ideal solution for customers interested in Webex-based projects, where expansion, extension, USB passthrough, and camera share are needed with a simple usage.

With its expertise in AV-signal delivery and management, Lightware has empowered Cisco Webex Touch 10 and Room Navigator with an array of highly sought features. In fact, Lightware’s dedicated bundles offer the following functions:

Expansion of the meeting rooms’ AV and data sources

Extension of 4K uncompressed signals at ultra-low latency beyond standard TPS (HDBaseT) distances

Sharing of USB room assets (web-cameras, microphones, speakers, etc.).

Simple and consistent control to have intuitive user experience and standardized room control with stable performance of the facilities

Possibility to divide or combine room spaces by controlling and managing sources and devices across the meeting environment

As part of the partnership, both Lightware and Cisco have provided API-capabilities for their devices, enabling a smooth and seamless integration. Open API has allowed to enrich Touch 10 and Room Navigator with additional buttons, widgets, and sliders. At Webex Spaces each integrator or consultant has access to assistance from Lightware engineers in qualifying their project for the best-match Lightware bundle.

Lightware also offers a free web-based Cisco Webex Room Configuration Wizard. This application is intuitive and cost-effective, assisting in the creation of a configuration file that will embrace all room devices into a seamless integrated AV solution.