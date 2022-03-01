Felix Media Solutions Acquires Big Star Security

With the acquisition of Big Star Security, FMS adds security systems design and integration to its service offerings.

Felix Media Solutions is expanding its service offerings to include security systems design and integration after acquiring regional security dealer Big Star Security, LLC. FMS hired Big Star's owner, Scott Zuniga, to serve as the FMS director of Security Sales.

Zuniga has 17 years of experience in the industry, having spent most of his career focused on designing and implementing service programs that provide superior peace-of-mind to clients with security needs.

"The last few years of Big Star's business was focused on helping our clients migrate their legacy alarm, access control and camera systems to the cloud," Zuniga said. "Joining forces with [FMS] allows us to continue this mission on a larger scale."

FMS CEO Lionel Felix said he noticed that adding security design and installation services helps FMS in its goal to provide simple, stress-free and easy-to-use solutions for clients from inception to integration.

"I think with the rise in crime lately--especially locally--there has been an urgent demand for service," Felix said. "Security systems integration is a natural outgrowth of our existing technical knowledge and a great way for us to do what we do best--help our clients."

Citing his deep client base and expertise, Felix said Zuniga was "the perfect choice" to help FMS develop its roster of security services. "He's been a hands-on team member, helping to grow the skill base of our work force and challenging us to grow in new directions from a system-design perspective. I can't wait to see where this takes us."