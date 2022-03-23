Breaking News: Crestron to Acquire Innovative Camera and Intelligent Video Technology from 1 Beyond

Crestron released the following statement, March 23, 2022.

Crestron, a global leader in workplace automation and collaboration solutions, today announces its planned acquisition of the intelligent video technology developed by 1 Beyond. The integration of this technology will strengthen the Crestron ecosystem and core competency in videoconferencing, AV, and control and automation for collaboration rooms of all sizes, styles, and purposes.



[ Read the Inside Story: AV Technology's Cindy Davis Interviews Crestron and 1 Beyond about the backstory ]





Crestron President and CEO Dan Feldstein (Image credit: Crestron)

“To enable productive and effective hybrid meetings, the modern workplace requires technology that provides an equitable experience between the in-room participants and the remote participants,” said Crestron President and CEO Dan Feldstein. “Intelligent video should be pervasive in the workplace, expanding the benefits from the large unique spaces to more mainstream collaboration rooms, and by integrating 1 Beyond products into our portfolio, Crestron is uniquely positioned to make that a reality.”

Hybrid Collaboration Requires Intelligent Video Solutions

As hybrid team collaboration cements itself as a foundational element of modern enterprise and higher education environments, customers in those markets are eager to integrate software and hardware solutions that facilitate meeting experiences that are equally fruitful and functional for remote and in-room participants alike. Through technology innovations as well as through key strategic partnerships, Crestron has sought to provide intelligent video solutions to make such equitable experiences possible. With this technology acquisition, Crestron will add a comprehensive line of automated camera tracking and intelligent video offerings to cover a wide range of collaboration rooms and deliver a complete room experience.

1 Beyond co-founder and CTO Rony Sebok (Image credit: Crestron)

Over the course of its 20-year history, 1 Beyond co-founders, current CEO Terry Cullen and CTO Rony Sebok, developed an engineering-driven company known for automated camera tracking solutions that drive and enable intelligent video features including presenter tracking, group tracking, dual camera tracking, and ePTZ auto tracking. The true magic behind 1 Beyond is its ability to bring an automatic multi-camera solution that elevates the experience with individual speaker views as well as full room views that appear simultaneously so remote attendees can see the whole space. 1 Beyond technology excels in rooms of all sizes, especially in rooms that pose particular challenges such as lecture halls, high-value meeting spaces, multi-use spaces, and divisible rooms for higher-ed, corporate, and government customers.

Collaboration spaces are now required to enable the streaming of a hybrid discussion with a single tap of a button. Video is an important component in driving the full AV experience and this investment builds on Crestron’s legacy of equipping customers with the right solutions as their needs evolve.

“1 Beyond developed an innovation engine including uniquely designed intelligent cameras and automated video systems that will complement and strengthen Crestron’s core hardware and software technologies in AV, control, lighting, and UC,” said Sebok, who will be joining Crestron as Director of Intelligent Video.

“The engineering-driven culture of the 1 Beyond team will be right at home with the engineering-driven culture at Crestron,” added Cullen. 1 Beyond products have a loyal following, including many experienced Crestron integrators. The 1 Beyond product line offers technologies that are scalable and integrate naturally into Crestron’s existing product roadmap for room automation and collaboration solutions.

“With the additional expertise and extensive resources of Crestron behind it, we see the 1 Beyond technology becoming the foundation for future camera and intelligent video solutions that will drive the industry forward,” concluded Feldstein.

To learn more about 1 Beyond products and how they fit into the Crestron ecosystem read the blog.

Availability

1 Beyond products will be available through Crestron authorized resellers in 2H 2022.