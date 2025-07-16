East Texas A&M Restores the Roar with New Video Wall

Associated Controls + Design recently completed the installation of a new video wall system at the East Texas A&M Field House. The installation transformed the basketball arena for an enhanced game-day experience.

East Texas A&M went with a dynamic visual setup. The project scope included four 7x4 video walls suspended at each corner of the basketball court, providing immersive visuals from every angle and two 25x1 ticker boards spanning the length of the court sidelines above the bleachers, delivering real-time updates and engaging content.

Associated Controls + Design was responsible for the engineering, fabrication, and installation of these displays, ensuring they met both aesthetic and structural requirements. The final setup features sleek, modern video walls seamlessly integrated into the space, complementing the vibrant blue and gold court adorned with the university’s lion mascot and “East Texas A&M” branding.

Associated Controls + Design's partner, Clark Reder’s structural analysis revealed significant constraints: The building’s framework could not support the full weight of the video walls if lifted using hoists, and the frame design required precise weight specifications to prevent overloading. This challenge necessitated an innovative installation strategy.

To address these limitations, Associated Controls + Design designed a lightweight frame to meet the building’s weight restrictions, ensuring the safety of the structure. Additionally, they lifted each video wall in quarter sections, assembling the remainder in the air—a process requiring precision and care.

The project was completed on time, within specifications. East Texas A&M praised the installation, saying, “This setup transforms the entire space into a dynamic, engaging environment, making every event unforgettable.”