Christie Acquires Assets of Technology Innovator Brass Roots Technologies

Christie announced its acquisition of assets from Brass Roots Technologies, an Allen, TX-based technology innovation company specializing in consulting and the engineering design of advanced optics and electronics for high-performance display and imaging systems. All current employees of Brass Roots Technologies have transferred to Christie and the operations will remain in Allen, Texas under the Christie name.

“The purchase of Brass Roots Technologies’ assets will help diversify and advance Christie’s own engineering capabilities,” said Zoran Veselic, president and chief technology officer, Christie. “We welcome Brass Roots Technologies’ talented engineers and design team, who will join our existing teams to explore future technologies together.”



Since its inception in 2009, Brass Roots Technologies has continually been at the forefront of innovation, developing critical technologies that advanced imaging and display solutions to an entirely new level. The company provides system-level perspective, custom engineering design services and licensed IP technology. Its expertise is in developing differentiated solutions that integrate advanced optics, mechanics and electronics and has varied industry knowledge including video, entertainment, imaging, medical, telecommunications, and defense/military imaging.

By joining Christie, the Brass Roots Technologies staff will enhance the engineering offering with a skill set that includes system architecture, optical design and analysis, mechanical design, electronic hardware and FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) firmware design, software development, in house CNC fabrication, prototype assembly, and functional tests and verification. The team’s experience also includes DLP, LCD, and LCoS projection systems, LED video walls, digital projection optical systems based on lamps, LED, laser phosphor, and laser illumination, lenses, and ultra-high frame rate projection.

“We are honored to join Christie in this merging of the minds," added Frank Poradish, founder, Brass Roots Technologies. "We have collaborated with Christie since the start of our business more than 13 years ago, and there is no better fit for us. The synergies between the two organizations will contribute to growing Christie and add to its technology capacity both in the labs and in engineering resources.”