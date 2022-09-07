Vizrt Group acquires HTML5 Broadcast Graphics Platform Flowics

Vizrt Group (opens in new tab) has acquired Flowics (opens in new tab), an innovative provider of comprehensive cloud-native, browser-based, live, and interactive graphics platforms for content producers.

With the addition of Flowics, Vizrt Group customers of all three of its trading brands; NewTek, NDI, and Vizrt, can advance their content creation capabilities through nimble HTML5 graphics, and rich live data integrations and more.

“In Flowics we recognize our own passion for helping customers deliver more stories, better told. Flowics does this by giving visual storytellers easy access to solutions that help them deliver more impactful and engaging content,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group. “The Flowics software-as-a-service offer reinforces the leadership position Vizrt Group enjoys by providing content creators even more creative flexibility across all their channels and platforms.

“I’m excited to welcome Flowics, the team, and their customers, to the Vizrt Group family,” continued Michael Hallén. “This gives content creators the right tools to engage and interact with their audiences as they pioneer fresh content formats in new and emerging channels. Together, we offer the most comprehensive graphics solutions for storytellers as they seek to captivate their audiences.”



The Flowics platform gives customers simple control over the creation, integration, and playout of HTML5 graphics that are perfect for fast-paced productions and digital or multi-screen extensions. These graphics can be made powerfully engaging through a wide range of external data sources, including sports statistics, timing and scoring, betting, weather, and finance information, in a code-free approach. Added to this, the platform makes the creation and playout of interactive media experiences intuitive for mobile, the web, social media and live streams.

“Vizrt Group is world-renowned for its high-quality graphics, so we are delighted that the Flowics platform will become a powerful extension to the Group’s offering," said Gabriel Baños, CEO and founder of Flowics. "NDI and TriCaster were already a significant part of the Flowics story, so being able to build on that, as well as adding in Vizrt, means we can reach even more visual storytellers than ever before.”