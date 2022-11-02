Solutionz Acquires Spinitar

Solutionz (opens in new tab) has acquired AV systems design and integration firm, Spinitar (opens in new tab). Since 1986, Spinitar has been designing, building, and supporting high-performance work and learning environments for customers throughout the world. This marks the second acquisition for Solutionz in 2022 and its ninth since its founding in 2002.

Jeff Irvin (Image credit: Solutionz)

"We're proud of the Spinitar legacy and are confident that our team is in good hands," said Jeff Irvin, principal and chairman of Spinitar. Through Irvin's guidance and vision, Spinitar has received national recognition as one of the top systems integration companies in the audiovisual industry.

Bill Warnick (Image credit: Solutionz)

Under the direction of Bill Warnick, chief executive officer of Solutionz, Spinitar will rebrand as a member of the Solutionz family of companies and continue operating in its current footprint throughout California and Arizona. "Spinitar's stellar reputation within the AV industry is noteworthy," said Warnick. "With our shared values around exceptional customer service, employing the most knowledgeable sales and service professionals, and creating the best company for our employees, Spinitar is an excellent addition to the Solutionz family."

Jay Rogina (Image credit: Solutionz)

Principal and CEO, Jay Rogina, began a new chapter in 1999 for Presentation Products dba Spinitar by leading its entrance into the world of systems integration. The Spinitar brand, culture and first-class integration team that has been built since then aligns perfectly with Solutionz’s vision for the future. “We are excited for what this means to our employees, our customers, and our industry," Rogina stated. "We look forward to joining the Solutionz Family and playing an integral role in our shared future growth plans.” Rogina will continue in a leadership role at Solutionz.