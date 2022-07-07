Wipliance Acquires Huppin’s, Expands to Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Wipliance (opens in new tab) announced it has acquired Huppin’s (opens in new tab), bringing to Eastern Washington and North Idaho a new generation of lifestyle solutions for home and business.

Since 2006, Wipliance, headquartered in Bellevue, WA, has been creating smart spaces in Arizona, Washington, and surrounding areas that are easy to use and own.

Family-owned and operated since 1908, Huppin’s has a history of innovation. In 1994, the Huppin’s business expanded online as “OneCall” to tap into the budding internet marketplace. OneCall quietly grew in Spokane and quickly on a national scale.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021] (opens in new tab)

“Since 1908, when my great grandfather Sam opened his tailor shop in downtown Spokane, the Huppin’s brand has put its customers first,” said Murray Huppin, Huppin’s president. “Over time, we have seen a shift from customers wanting traditional retail options to either online for DIY, or customized, professionally integrated solutions. The industry has diverged, and we believe Wipliance is the right choice to offer these services to our community.”

(Image credit: Huppin's)

Wipliance owner Lee Travis, immediately saw similarities between their company and Huppin’s. “We have been inspired by the Huppin’s brand and its legacy since we started our company back in 2006. Our own mission statement centers around delighting clients. Huppin’s has operated with this mission in mind for the last 114 years and we are proud to be adding their team to our family.”

With Wipliance, Eastern Washington and North Idaho residents can now access turnkey solutions, which require significantly higher collaboration than traditional retail transactions. Wipliance’s experience in this area combined with the talented Eastern Washington team of experts is a perfect match.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars] (opens in new tab)

“The last few years have made us all realize how important our spaces are to our overall health and well-being,” said Travis. “For 16 years, our customers have seen firsthand how Wipliance’s solutions can help them get back to the things they love instead of messing with technology.”

The transition to the Wipliance brand will occur gradually over the next year. The North Division retail space is now a by-appointment design center featuring Wipliance’s robust family of products and services. OneCall, Huppin’s online division, is not part of the acquisition and will continue to be led by Murray Huppin.

“For 114 years, the most important thing to my family has been to put our customers first,” said Huppin. “We’re grateful to our community for their support and to the talented employees who have driven the growth and evolution of the business. The team at Wipliance operates in the same way, and I wouldn’t trust our brand, and our company’s future, to anyone else.”