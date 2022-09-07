MultiDyne Acquires Niagara Video Corporation.

MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions (opens in new tab) adds another strategic layer to its growing business with the acquisition of Niagara Video Corporation, a supplier of compression, streaming and IPTV solutions for the broadcast and Pro AV markets. The acquisition strengthens MultiDyne’s value proposition for software-defined video transport, and positions the company as a full-service provider of hardware and software solutions for moving high-quality video over any distance or network architecture.

Black Pearl Management Group, owned and operated by well-known broadcast industry veteran Bob McAlpine, facilitated the acquisition process on behalf of both companies.

(Image credit: Niagara Video)

“The MultiDyne brand has long been associated with fiber optics, but as a company we excel at processing and moving media,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “At IBC2019, we added audio processing and monitoring to our portfolio with the acquisition of Census Digital. Three years on, we head into IBC2022 with another strategic acquisition that takes MultiDyne into exciting new territory."

Jachetta stated that the Niagara Video business adds “proven hardware and pure software solutions to our in-house hardware portfolio” that will help the company proliferate media transport opportunities for its customers. That includes moving media from server-based engines and over more diverse network topologies, while ensuring seamless interoperability with a mix of industry protocols (HEVC, HLS, RTMP, SRT and more).

“We have expanded beyond dark fiber to moving content across the internet in different ways,” said Jachetta. “One example is how we can now reliably take video over the top (OTT), using open-protocol SRT transport for perfect video delivery. It’s about delivering broadcast-quality video over challenging networks for our customers.”

Jesse Foster, MultiDyne’s vice president of products, cited the growing esports market as well as AV business verticals, notably corporate and education, as business strengths of Niagara Video that will expand MultiDyne’s customer base. Foster also sees a natural expansion of its core broadcast and live production business into the REMI production space, and an opportunity to offer complete solutions for worship facilities.

“This really opens MultiDyne to new verticals,” said Foster. “Compression is a necessary technology for remote connectivity, and Niagara’s portable GoStream encoders and decoders will provide our customers with the low-latency streaming and backhaul solutions they need for REMI production and live entertainment events. We see strong integration opportunities for MultiDyne fiber products with Niagara’s IPTV solutions, used widely today in the enterprise, corporate, government and hospitality markets. And we can now help our worship customers easily extend their signals from the sanctuary to external locations, thanks to clean integration between our fiber camera adapters, our fiber throwdowns, and Niagara’s live streaming solutions.”

Mike Galli, CEO, of Niagara Video Corporation, said that in addition to technology and in-house talent, the company broadens MultiDyne’s channel partner network through its own distributors and resellers worldwide. Galli will join the company as vice president of streaming products, and MultiDyne will retain Niagara’s existing staff.

“We have built a network of channel partners with strong reputations that will help raise MultiDyne’s visibility in areas where they have less brand representation, including parts of Asia where Niagara Video has historically seen brisk business,” said Galli. “At the end of the day, we can help MultiDyne establish a robust streaming portfolio and bring them into the compression world with greater authority. And we at Niagara have always looked for the right partner to complete our vision. MultiDyne’s global presence, business reputation, and the range of customers and applications they support are all phenomenal.”