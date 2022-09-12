Riedel Acquires IP Specialist SDNsquare

Further investing in technology know-how around the fast-growing business of live IP infrastructures and networks, Riedel Communications (opens in new tab) has expanded its competence team in the area of real-time IP network orchestration and SDN (Software Defined Networks) control, enriching its fast-developing range of video solutions, with the acquisition of SDNsquare.

"SDNsquare is a recognized innovator when it comes to Software Defined Network orchestration in media," said Rik Hoerée, CEO product division at Riedel. "We are very excited to welcome the SDNsquare team to the Riedel family, integrate their technology into our future products, and grow its capabilities to help make IP simple for our customers."

Belgium-based SDNsquare is a technology provider of cutting-edge Software Defined Network solutions for complex and demanding IP-based media installations. Its technology has been proven in numerous IP-based projects and deployed by its customers in major sporting events such as the Tokyo Games, Roland Garros, and European Athletics Munich.

Henry Alexander (SDNsquare), Rik Hoeree (Riedel) (Image credit: Riedel)

"Being part of the Riedel family ensures continuity and further development of our core technology," Henry Alexander, CEO at SDNsquare, commented. "The SDNsquare team will now be integrated into the Riedel R&D and Customer Success team and will continue to work from their offices in Ghent, Belgium."

"This acquisition underlines our commitment to continue investing in technology as a driver for future innovations and growth," concluded Thomas Riedel, CEO, and founder of Riedel Group. "We are very excited about the powerful synergies resulting from the interaction between the SDNsquare team and our Network, Product and Managed Technology Divisions."