Sony Corporation, signageOS Partner to Enhance Professional BRAVIA Displays

Sony Corporation is joining forces with signageOS (opens in new tab) who will provide streamlined integration to support Sony’s professional BRAVIA displays and create a more connected digital signage and content management system (CMS) framework for the company and their partners across the globe. The new signageOS alliance will nearly double the compatibility of Sony’s displays to offer support for close to 60 integrated CMS options, and is planned to be available next month. Additionally, the partnership will better position Sony’s network of systems integrators, resellers, channel partners, managed service providers, and software alliance members to extend and expand their implementation of professional BRAVIA displays with greater ease due to signageOS single API system.

“We are very excited about partnering with Sony. As they build out their end-to-end digital signage capabilities, we’re honored to help Sony enable support for so many of the providers that are driving the industry to transform and become faster, easier, and more integrated,” said Stan Richter, CEO, signageOS. “Sony has a definitive mindset on building strong B2B relationships and we look forward to cultivating and expanding our relationship with Sony to directly benefit their Alliance Partner Program (opens in new tab) while addressing the needs of the community.”

Sony’s BRAVIA 4K HDR professional displays range in size from 32 inches to 100 inches (measured diagonally) and are designed for today’s connected AV environments. They feature an HTML5-friendly Android system on a chip (SoC) platform that runs on the latest browser. The lineup offers seamless integration, security, smart customization, continuous updates, easy content sharing and management capabilities, and provide open APIs. The displays’ cutting-edge technologies bring amazing color, contrast, and clarity to content in corporate, education, retail, and public spaces, as well as digital signage.

“We are thrilled not only to align with signageOS but to offer more functionality and value to Sony’s displays—and the bottom line of our growing partner ecosystem worldwide,” said Rich Ventura, vice president of professional display solutions, Sony Electronics. “Working with signageOS elevates Sony’s professional BRAVIA lineup, providing more compatibility, enhanced sustainability measures and a wider range of vertical use cases, while streamlining and unifying many disparate offerings. With a partner like signageOS, we’re also presented with many opportunities to jointly develop and strengthen our businesses moving forward to create a better digital signage ecosystem for the industry.”

BRAVIA professional models also prioritize sustainability by eliminating the need for an external media player, which consumes less power and causes less strain on the supply chain, and they can also be retrofitted into existing infrastructures.