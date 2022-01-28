in:ciite Media Acquires Paragon Studios, Rebrands as in:ciite studios

in:ciite Media, a music, live events, simulcast, and film company based in Franklin, TN, has announced the acquisition by its investor partner, ProV22, LLC, of Paragon Studios, now rebranded and operating as in:ciite studios. Minutes from Nashville's Music Row, the 10,000 square foot multiroom, world-class Russ Berger-designed studio complex was opened in 2003. The studios were conceived and constructed not only for music recording and mixing, but uniquely designed for post-production sound for film and broadcast. Music clients range from Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and CeCe Winans, as well as the orchestral scoring of video games such as League of Legends, to film clients including Lucasfilm and DreamWorks. The studios continue to support a wide array of creative projects and are available for booking.

The facility's Studio A encompasses a main tracking room large enough to accommodate full bands as well as 30-piece orchestral and scoring sessions, along with four isolation booths. The Studio A control room houses an 80-channel Solid State Logic 9080 K Series Console and a 7.1 monitoring system featuring custom-designed Dynaudio M4+ Monitors, along with a drop-down screen and projection for sound-for-picture mixing.

[SSL Consoles Improve Crossroads Worship Services Both Online and In Person]

in:ciite's Studio B is a post-production sound mixing suite centered around a 256-input, two-operator SSL C300 digital film mixing console and multiple Pro Tools | HD systems. Already Nashville's premier post-production mix room, Control Room B will be upgraded in coming weeks into a Dolby Atmos production suite specifically configured for immersive sound work for film and broadcast.

The complex also includes three smaller studios: the first is Studio C, an Avid-centric 5.1 Pro Tools | HD suite used most for sound design, editorial, overdubs and moderate mix work. Additionally, Studio C's isolation booth accommodates single-person voice-overs, ADR or music overdubs. Next, Studio D is a ProTools | HD suite that provides the perfect environment to enhance the creative process of songwriting, programming or demos. Lastly, Studio E is in:ciite's audio and video editorial suite. Featuring the Adobe Create Suite for video and graphic editing and ProTools audio editing, this room has a large screen, color-neutral decor in grey and blacks for accurate viewing, and comfy seating, and is regularly used for feature-film screenings.

[NDI, Adobe Partnership Enhances Creative Cloud Support]

Andrew Mayer, who came to the facility in 2009 as a studio assistant, will continue as Studio Manager and Technical Director at in:ciite studios, providing continuity for current clients. He brings an intimate knowledge of the facility with over a decade of experience in meeting project needs.

Amy Stansell, owner and vice president, will coordinate special projects and oversee all legal and client services for in:ciite studios.